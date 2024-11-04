The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Voted best graffiti artist in Nairobi, meet Rigo Diaz

Amos Robi

Graffiti art brightens Nairobi City, covering everything from its walls to the sides of matatus and showcasing the creativity of local artists like Peter Rigo, famously known as Rigo Diaz.

Kenyan graffiti artist Rigo Diaz
Kenyan graffiti artist Rigo Diaz

For over two decades, Rigo has been channeling his life experiences into art, turning his passion for graffiti into a career that’s inspiring young people to stay away from crime.

Recommended articles

Raised in Kibera, he remembers the days when matatus with elaborate designs would line up outside Loud Audio, a popular music spot in Kibera.

"It's been 20 years, nilianza kuchora kitambo kiasi, nimekua brought up in Kibich (Kibera) before nimove to Lang'ata. Kuna place ya ngoma ilikuwa inaitwa Loud Audio so nilikuwa naona mat zikikam apo,” he recalled.

A self-taught artist, Rigo eventually mastered digital and electronic design, enhancing his skills with formal courses along the way.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today, his canvas is the city itself, and he’s graffitied over 200 matatus, often collaborating with other artists to bring bold ideas to life.

In an environment where many youths struggle to break free from crime, Rigo’s story is a beacon of hope.

Growing up, he lost many friends to criminal activities, and many others ended up in prison.

Choosing to stay grounded in art has kept him away from trouble.

ADVERTISEMENT
Graffiti artist Rigo Diaz
Graffiti artist Rigo Diaz Kenyan graffiti artist Rigo Diaz Pulse Live Kenya

"Mahali nilikuwa raised nililose count after 37 of my friends died to crime and nikakaa kwa art and wengine walienda jela. Art imenifanya nikue crime free,” he said with pride, believing that graffiti offers young people a path away from the streets.

Despite his challenges, including an accident that almost affected his eyesight, Rigo’s resolve has never wavered.

Today, he has won two in the art space awards, including Chrome’s Nationwide Graffiti Talent Search, cementing his status as a respected figure in Nairobi’s art scene.

Nimeshinda award ya Designer of the Year Theme and Concepts, Mathree Awards mara mbili so nafeel proud sana,” he says.

ADVERTISEMENT

Working with spray paint has come with health risks that Rigo knows all too well.

Years ago, he was hospitalised after suffering from lung swelling caused by prolonged exposure to toxic paint fumes.

Sprays pia ziliwai nifanya nilazwe hosi,” he shared, noting that he now prioritises safety by always wearing a mask and gloves while working.

Nowadays, face mask muhimu alafu tena gloves,” he adds, underscoring the importance of safety precautions in his craft.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rigo is not only focused on his art but also on mentoring the next generation of graffiti artists. Inspired by his mentors like Elijah also known as Autocream, he hopes to pass on the legacy of graffiti.

The biggest win for the youth from graffiti ni ati imesaidia vijana wamehepa crime sana,” he observes, confident that graffiti can provide young people with a constructive outlet.

Rigo looks forward to clinching more awards and working with other brands to elevate the graffiti scene and make it an even more appreciated job

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Lebanese family brings in another Kenyan nanny after Rosie's departure

Lebanese family brings in another Kenyan nanny after Rosie's departure

How exclusive META watch party went down in Nairobi [Video]

How exclusive META watch party went down in Nairobi [Video]

Voted best graffiti artist in Nairobi, meet Rigo Diaz

Voted best graffiti artist in Nairobi, meet Rigo Diaz

Burning Spear, Glen Washington concerts in Kenya record dismal turnout [Videos]

Burning Spear, Glen Washington concerts in Kenya record dismal turnout [Videos]

Nadia Mukami announces break after asthma attack

Nadia Mukami announces break after asthma attack

Budget-friendly products Shiquo is shipping to Kenya next week

Budget-friendly products Shiquo is shipping to Kenya next week

Who is Irene Nekesa’s bae? Diana Marua’s nanny goes public with her relationship

Who is Irene Nekesa’s bae? Diana Marua’s nanny goes public with her relationship

Cartoon Comedian ushers in a new beginning with 2 bold moves on her birthday

Cartoon Comedian ushers in a new beginning with 2 bold moves on her birthday

Bishop Kathy Kiuna celebrates as daughter Vanessa welcomes 2nd born

Bishop Kathy Kiuna celebrates as daughter Vanessa welcomes 2nd born

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The late Lucy was wife to prominent businessman Francis Ng'ang'a.

What went wrong? Botched surgery kills wife of prominent car dealer

Comedian Vanessa Akinyi Cartoon Comedian

Cartoon Comedian ushers in a new beginning with 2 bold moves on her birthday

Diana Marua's nanny Irene Nekesa

Who is Irene Nekesa’s bae? Diana Marua’s nanny goes public with her relationship

Lebanese family welcomes new Kenyan nanny, months after Rosie's departure

Lebanese family brings in another Kenyan nanny after Rosie's departure