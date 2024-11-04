Voted best graffiti artist in Nairobi, meet Rigo Diaz

Raised in Kibera, he remembers the days when matatus with elaborate designs would line up outside Loud Audio, a popular music spot in Kibera.

"It's been 20 years, nilianza kuchora kitambo kiasi, nimekua brought up in Kibich (Kibera) before nimove to Lang'ata. Kuna place ya ngoma ilikuwa inaitwa Loud Audio so nilikuwa naona mat zikikam apo,” he recalled.

A self-taught artist, Rigo eventually mastered digital and electronic design, enhancing his skills with formal courses along the way.

Today, his canvas is the city itself, and he’s graffitied over 200 matatus, often collaborating with other artists to bring bold ideas to life.

A life away from crime

In an environment where many youths struggle to break free from crime, Rigo’s story is a beacon of hope.

Growing up, he lost many friends to criminal activities, and many others ended up in prison.

Choosing to stay grounded in art has kept him away from trouble.

"Mahali nilikuwa raised nililose count after 37 of my friends died to crime and nikakaa kwa art and wengine walienda jela. Art imenifanya nikue crime free,” he said with pride, believing that graffiti offers young people a path away from the streets.

Despite his challenges, including an accident that almost affected his eyesight, Rigo’s resolve has never wavered.

Today, he has won two in the art space awards, including Chrome’s Nationwide Graffiti Talent Search, cementing his status as a respected figure in Nairobi’s art scene.

“Nimeshinda award ya Designer of the Year Theme and Concepts, Mathree Awards mara mbili so nafeel proud sana,” he says.

Overcoming occupational hazards

Working with spray paint has come with health risks that Rigo knows all too well.

Years ago, he was hospitalised after suffering from lung swelling caused by prolonged exposure to toxic paint fumes.

“Sprays pia ziliwai nifanya nilazwe hosi,” he shared, noting that he now prioritises safety by always wearing a mask and gloves while working.

“Nowadays, face mask muhimu alafu tena gloves,” he adds, underscoring the importance of safety precautions in his craft.

Future goals and mentorship

Rigo is not only focused on his art but also on mentoring the next generation of graffiti artists. Inspired by his mentors like Elijah also known as Autocream, he hopes to pass on the legacy of graffiti.

“The biggest win for the youth from graffiti ni ati imesaidia vijana wamehepa crime sana,” he observes, confident that graffiti can provide young people with a constructive outlet.