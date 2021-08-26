Wabosha Maxine features Allan Namu, Chimano & Karun as she unveils own podcast

The 9-episode podcast features notable celebrities and award-winning media personalities, who talk to Wabosha about the most impactful moments in their life's journey.

Those who have been featured in season one of A Letter To My Younger Self include: Investigative Journalist John-Allan Namu, Willis Chimano from Sauti Sol, CEO of Vivo Activewear Wandia Gichuru, Olympic Weightlifter Winnie Okoth, and Musician Karun (Formally of Camp Mulla), just to name a few.

Wabosha Maxine unveils 9 -part series podcast, ‘a letter to my younger self Pulse Live Kenya

“The conversations will be hosted by me and they are relevant for all audiences from the young to the old. In the age of social media, younger generations can get the false impression that they are alone in their struggles – and also that success comes fast and easy,” Wabosha Maxine said.

She added: “This podcast was created to be a space for candid conversations that encourage people to pursue the life they want to live; but to also remind them that success (however it may look to you) takes time. You’re going to go through a lot of changes in your journey and make a lot of mistakes along the way."

The podcast is hosted on the Shahara platform – that is both web and mobile based - at a fee of Kshs 100 for Wabosha’s episode and you get the other 8 episodes free.

This is the first of a kind partnership for content creators as it offers an economic solution for different kinds of content creators across the media and entertainment space in Kenya and Africa.

Maxine added that, “A lot of brands suspended or cancelled their marketing campaigns after covid hit, which meant that for many months, the marketing model that generally makes up most of a content creator’s income had disappeared. That’s why I opted for a partnership with Shahara to host A Letter To My Younger Self – it’s also locally made and owned.”

Adding, “ I am appealing to all fans to support the podcast. We as content creators spend a lot of time, effort, and money creating our work. The ad-based monetization models are not always sustainable. A good example would be what happened at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.”