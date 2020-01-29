Popular YouTuber Wabosha Maxine has opened up on her love life confirming that she is in a relationship but keeping it private.

In an interview with John Telewa, a podcaster, Ms Wabosha confirmed that she was in a relationship, something she had never admitted before.

The content creator went ahead to add that previously she was in a relationship where she was used to her ex-boyfriend's company such that she could nothing on her own.

Youtuber Wabosha Maxine opens up on her dating life

“There’s a relationship I was in and I actually discovered that I got so used to having someone there that even doing things on my own became hard. Even just going out and filming by myself was a problem. I was so used to having company. When I got out of that I took a break for a really long time and focused on really being able to do stuff” revealed Wabosha.

She went on to add after the relationship hit a dead end, she had to heal first, become dependent on herself before adding someone else in the picture.

“I think I separated myself and became a whole person first before including another person, so that with or without that person I am still okay. Life goes on. So, I don’t feel the need to drag someone alone when I’m doing everything” said the content creator.

The vlogger added that she was keeping her relationship private because she didn’t want to put her partner in a compromising situation considering netizens were skilled in digging up dirt especially after an ugly breakup.

“The rule that I follow is keep your relationship life private but don’t keep your partner a secret. Like its not a secret that I am dating this person but you won’t see me plastering it. If I meet subscribers out in the city, I actually introduce him and I’m like this is him but you won’t see me shouting it”