Wack 100 threatens to provide signed proof of Kim Kardashian and Ray J's second tape

During his interview with Bootleg Kev on his podcast, Ray says that the tape is more graphic and clear than the initial one.

He didn't clarify if the video was shot separately or is a continuation of the first tape that catapulted Kim's popularity in 2007.

Wack also had a message for Kanye West, offering him the video while also suggesting to sell it to him as an NFT.

“All I know is Kanye, holler at me, bro. We got part 2 on the laptop. It ain’t never been seen. We love for you to have it. It would be a great personal private NFT,” Wack said adding, “It’s more graphic and better than the first one.”

Pulse Live Kenya

Speaking to TMZ on Saturday (September 18), Kim's lawyer Marty Singer refuted Wack's claims and flamed him for being "desperate for attention".

"The claim that there is an unreleased sex tape is unequivocally false. It is unfortunate that people make these statements to try and get their 15 minutes of fame," Singer denied.

In response, Wack 100 took to his Instagram story assuring Kim's attorney that the unreleased sex tape exists and that he has signed contracts of three separate tapes as proof.

While also addressing the "15 minutes of fame" rant, Wack offered to share the signed contacts the next time he sees a statement of such kind.

“A message to @kimkardashian attorneys,” he wrote on his Instagram Story, “Ask your client about ‘Santa Barbara’ and the signed deliverables for tape 1, 2 & 3 @rayj can’t control what I NOW control. If I hear 15 minutes of fame again I’ll be forced to display the signed CONTRACTS. #TRYME.”

Pulse Live Kenya

In a video posted on Instagram, Wack also set the record straight regarding his previous assertions about selling Mr West the video. As it turns out, he seems to have changed his mind.

“Some of y’all gotta stop taking podcast interviews and some [expletive] serious, man,” he says.

“You know [expletive] well we wouldn’t try to sell Kanye West no [expletive] sex tape or none of that [expletive]. Stop swallowing every [expletive] thing that’s in front of you,” he stated.

pulse senegal

As for Ray J, he's not happy with his name being dragged into the mix.

On Sunday, the rapper hopped on his Instagram stories pointing out that he is now fathering children and doesn't want to send that kind of message.

"This ain’t cool. I been staying off the radar – Just staying focused and being humble and thankful for all the blessings I’m receiving," Ray wrote on his Instagram story on Sunday.

He added: "How can I show off growth and maturity if this kinda of stuff keeps happening? I’m a father now and my job is to be a great parent and put them first. This is not the message I want to send out."

Ray J and Kim Kardashian Pulse Ghana

Kim Kardashian and Ray J dated for a couple of years in the early 2000s. In October of 2002, during Kim's 23rd birthday celebration in Cabo, Mexico, the two filmed themselves fooling around and having sex.

Five years later, in March 2007, the sex tape saw the light of the day after porn company Vivid Entertainment released it as a 41-minute movie titled Kim Kardashian, Superstar.

Prior to the release, Kim had filled lawsuits to prevent the tape from being released but she later settled the case in a reported $5 million (Sh551.5 million) deal.

Following the release of the tape, Kim's fame exploded and her name would soon be on the map. By the year 2017, a decade after its release, the video had been watched online over 150 million times.

Is Wack 100 being weird by wanting hand over the sex tape West?

Pulse Live Kenya

The foregoing is an Opinion Article submitted to Pulse Live Kenya for publication as part of the Pulse Contributors initiative.

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

Should you wish to submit an Article to Pulse, do so via contributors@pulse.co.ke.