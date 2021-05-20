How Larry Madowo's dream to become a Priest flopped

However, what many people didn’t know is that before he (Madowo) joined the newsroom, he had dreamt of becoming a Catholic Priest. He even enrolled at the Saint Gabriel’s Seminary in Kisumu where he undertook his O-Level Education.

After high school, Madowo changed his mind on joining priesthood and instead enrolled for a Communications degree at Daystar University.

At the age of 20, Madowo got an opportunity to join KTN as a trainee and that totally dimmed his dream of becoming a priest.

“I ended up working in broadcast by accident. I thought I would be a lawyer or a Catholic priest, but I was clearly not cut out for either. Then I imagined I would be a writer but instead, I got a traineeship position on TV at KTN Kenya when I was just 20. It started my love for television, travel and Twitter. Now I can’t imagine doing anything else” Larry told Evan-Lee Courie.

Larry Madowo Pulse Live Kenya

Problematic Coverage

On the other hand, the TV personality explained that he got tired of criticizing problematic coverage of the African continent and that’s why he opted to take up a position at CNN to correct the mess.

“We’ve discussed my role with the leadership at CNN International since last year and this was the perfect time. I’ve always been critical of some of the foreign media’s coverage of Africa, so I felt challenged when the CNN opportunity came up. It’s easy to criticize other journalists’ African reporting from the comforts of America, but I chose to come back, so the audience can hold me accountable to the same standards I preached,” added Madowo.

Pulse Live Kenya

Advice to Young Journalists

Asked to advise youngsters aspiring to be like him, Madowo responded: "Never stop learning, develop your own style, and enjoy the journey. The simplest, dumbest questions sometimes have the most powerful answers. Viewers, or listeners, can tell when you’re having fun and when you’re faking it. It may take a while to get that dream job but if you keep working at it and making progress, it pays off eventually.”

He anchored his last bulletin at BBC News America on May 14 and on May 17 he officially kicked off his new assignment at CNN .

“It's my last day at the BBC. So many of my dreams came true here. I've been blessed with an incredible journey over the last 3 years through 3 continents. Thank you for everything,” said Larry on his last day at BBC.