Former Citizen TV News Anchor Jacque Maribe sought to clarify that her relationship with Joseph Irungu alias Joe Jowie had ended even before he was sent to Prison as opposed to Jowie’s sentiments that they broke up while he was in jail.

Maribe went on to state that she respects the fact that Jowie has moved on with his life but it important to set some records straight.

"…This man was that person for me, the one that you if I ever have any regrets, the this is it, I don’t live in regrets but if regret was a person then that would be it. I don’t like to speak about him because sometimes when you speak your truth people will come and judge you and say you are still bitter.

I see now he has moved on, people gonna say why are you talking about him, I just don’t talk about him because I don’t want to talk about him. And out of respect of him moving on with his life and I think where we are now we chatter our own paths. I want to correct the fact that he said we broke up while he was still inside, we had broken up, let’s be honest, we had broken up before. It had happened before let’s be honest about it. But he is not somebody I will mud-sling or anything this is a story will do an exclusive one the case is over because I think it’s important that people find out the truth from the horse’s mouth” Maribe told True Love Magazine.

Rushed Relationship

The media personality also explained that she believes that they rushed their relationship, as they had only dated for 1 year, before she was proposed to.

“He was very nice, and he genuinely was, I will never come out and say anything to the contrary. He was very nice to me but I think this is why it’s important to know somebody before you rush into something like this, because I do believe it was rushed. Because we had only dated for one year before the engagement….

And I thought at that time we were ready and he wasn’t a guy who would give men a lot of pressure because I used to work a lot. And I thought maybe I found somebody who understands the kind of woman who is passionate about her career, her hours, being a mother and you have now a partner who will understand that because it’s very hard” said Maribe.

She also narrated that her world stood still after being linked to the murder of business woman Monica Kimani.

“Everything was going so well, my career path was good until one day something happened; time stood still and it’s a horror movie…I got to a point where I didn’t understand what was happening… I saw myself on the headlines in the newspapers and this are your colleagues who are writing the stories, and some where outright falsehoods...and that is one of the reasons I said I don’t want to be in a newsroom any longer.

...I was at Langa’ta women’s prison for 17 days and it was tough… I missed my son and it used to keep me awake every night, I could cry every night” said Maribe.