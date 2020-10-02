Songbird Nadia Mukami has said that it's unfortunate that when a man makes an achievement, it's seen as hard work, but when its a woman in a male dominated industry, a lot of things are attributed to her success.

The Radio Love singer said people were commenting on one of her posts with bitterness, because she was proving men wrong.

Ms Mukami sent a message, telling those who are hating on her success to be ready for how her newly released EP will top streaming chats.

When a man does it, its hard work but if it’s a woman excuses have to be made – Nadia mukami

She then called on her fans to go stream to show those hating, that she is a worthy opponent in a male dominated music industry.

"The previous post is full of bitterness because a woman (a small one for that matter😁) is doing numbers amidst a male dominated industry!!!When a man does it, its hard work but if it’s a woman excuses have to be made!!! Brace yourselves, with this EP we are taking the number one spot on streams/ sales! #TeamNadia / #NadiaFc / #kaNadians let’s show the doubting thomases how it’s done!! Keep streaming my new EP African PopStar the EP via the Link on my Bio and let’s get to number 1!!!!" wrote Nadia Mukami.

It all started when she shared a screenshot of the list of artistes who are the most streamed on Boomplay, and on the list, she came in second after RnB singer Otile Brown.

Nadia Mukami joins the millionaires club

Nadia then captioned the post with words saying that Otile Brown had been on top of the chat for almost 2 months, and joked that it was time a queen took over the reign.

"Otile hajatoka hiyo Number 1 for the last 2 months! It’s time a queen sits on that throne 😁😁😁(on a light note) Chezeni kama nyinyi #TeamNadia / #kaNadians / #NadiaFc," shared the singer.

Some of her followers who did not get the joke expressed their disappointments with her remarks, some mentioning that Otile is way better than her and she should relax.