TikToker Warren Frank's emotional message to son after split from Whitney

Popular TikTok stars Whitney Muniko and Warren Frank have been making headlines recently after Warren exposed Whitney’s private conversation with a friend.

This shocking turn of events has left fans speculating about the future of the couple, who welcomed their baby boy just a few months ago and celebrated Warren's recent graduation from university.

Warren & Whitney: Love story gone awry

Whitney and Warren rose to fame in early 2024, captivating audiences with their affectionate posts on social media.

The couple openly shared their journey through pregnancy while still pursuing their studies—Whitney in her first year and Warren in his fourth.

TikTok couple Whitney and Warren

While many fans initially supported the couple, some expressed disapproval of their decision to become parents at such a young age.

As the couple faced the pressures of fame and parenthood, whispers of a possible breakup began to surface, and recent events have confirmed those fears.

Warren exposes Whitney's private conversation with a friend

The couple welcomed their son in July, and all seemed well until Warren’s intimate pictures were leaked online.

This incident reportedly caused a rift between the couple. Warren claimed that he noticed Whitney becoming distant and acting strangely, prompting him to check her phone.

TikTok couple Whitney and Warren with their son

According to Warren, what he discovered in the leaked messages was devastating. Whitney had confided in a friend, expressing her struggle to cope with the aftermath of the leaked photos.

She voiced her concerns about how to explain her partner’s actions to their child as he grows older.

Heartbroken by the betrayal, Warren felt hurt that Whitney had discussed him behind his back.

He stated that he was ready to support her but felt disrespected in the relationship. This revelation has left many fans shocked and divided over who is at fault in the situation.

TikTok couple Whitney and Warren

Warren’s message to his son after break-up with Whitney

In the wake of the turmoil, Warren shared a heartfelt video directed at his son. He reassured his child, saying, "If you are watching this video right now, just know that Dad loves you so much. Whatever you've heard about me is long ago. And of course, Daddy is not proud of anything in that video."

Warren went on to express how becoming a father has changed him for the better. He promised to do everything in his power to ensure his son has a good life, goes to the best schools, and can pursue his dreams.

"Just know that you changed me. I consider myself a man now because of you. And am gonna do everhting in my power to make sure you live a good life and go to the best schools and I will help you chase you dreams.

"Every day I feel like you'll be a great guy, a great actor, and I'm here to make sure that happens. Whatever people tell you is nonsense. Daddy's got a plan for you," he declared.

Whitney’s silence

On the other hand, Whitney has chosen to remain silent amid the ongoing drama. Many fans have come to her defence, criticising Warren for leaking her private conversation and arguing that he was in the wrong for doing so.