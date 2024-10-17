The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

TikToker Warren Frank's emotional message to son after split from Whitney

Lynet Okumu

TikToker Warren Frank admits he's not proud of leaked intimate video as he sends powerful message to his son Lee Cranston.

TikToker Warren Frank and his son
TikToker Warren Frank and his son
  • Warren Frank admits to not being proud of leaked intimate video and sends a powerful message to his son Lee Cranston.
  • Warren reassures his son, promising to support him and ensure he has a good life.
  • Whitney has chosen to remain silent amid the ongoing drama, while fans defend her and criticise Warren for leaking her private conversation.

Recommended articles

Popular TikTok stars Whitney Muniko and Warren Frank have been making headlines recently after Warren exposed Whitney’s private conversation with a friend.

This shocking turn of events has left fans speculating about the future of the couple, who welcomed their baby boy just a few months ago and celebrated Warren's recent graduation from university.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whitney and Warren rose to fame in early 2024, captivating audiences with their affectionate posts on social media.

The couple openly shared their journey through pregnancy while still pursuing their studies—Whitney in her first year and Warren in his fourth.

TikTok couple Whitney and Warren (Instagram)
TikTok couple Whitney and Warren (Instagram) TikTok couple Whitney and Warren (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Against all odds! Warren & Whitney silence haters with a healthy, bouncing baby boy

While many fans initially supported the couple, some expressed disapproval of their decision to become parents at such a young age.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the couple faced the pressures of fame and parenthood, whispers of a possible breakup began to surface, and recent events have confirmed those fears.

The couple welcomed their son in July, and all seemed well until Warren’s intimate pictures were leaked online.

This incident reportedly caused a rift between the couple. Warren claimed that he noticed Whitney becoming distant and acting strangely, prompting him to check her phone.

TikTok couple Whitney and Warren with their son (Instagram)
TikTok couple Whitney and Warren with their son (Instagram) TikTok couple Whitney and Warren with their son (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

According to Warren, what he discovered in the leaked messages was devastating. Whitney had confided in a friend, expressing her struggle to cope with the aftermath of the leaked photos.

She voiced her concerns about how to explain her partner’s actions to their child as he grows older.

Heartbroken by the betrayal, Warren felt hurt that Whitney had discussed him behind his back.

He stated that he was ready to support her but felt disrespected in the relationship. This revelation has left many fans shocked and divided over who is at fault in the situation.

TikTok couple Whitney and Warren (Instagram)
TikTok couple Whitney and Warren (Instagram) TikTok couple Whitney and Warren (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

In the wake of the turmoil, Warren shared a heartfelt video directed at his son. He reassured his child, saying, "If you are watching this video right now, just know that Dad loves you so much. Whatever you've heard about me is long ago. And of course, Daddy is not proud of anything in that video."

Warren went on to express how becoming a father has changed him for the better. He promised to do everything in his power to ensure his son has a good life, goes to the best schools, and can pursue his dreams.

"Just know that you changed me. I consider myself a man now because of you. And am gonna do everhting in my power to make sure you live a good life and go to the best schools and I will help you chase you dreams.

"Every day I feel like you'll be a great guy, a great actor, and I'm here to make sure that happens. Whatever people tell you is nonsense. Daddy's got a plan for you," he declared.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, Whitney has chosen to remain silent amid the ongoing drama. Many fans have come to her defence, criticising Warren for leaking her private conversation and arguing that he was in the wrong for doing so.

As this story unfolds, fans are left wondering what the future holds for the young couple. Only time will tell if Whitney and Warren can reconcile their differences and build a stable family together.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu, a Masinde Muliro University graduate, is a skilled journalist who blends storytelling with creativity, covering entertainment, lifestyle, business, and health, crafting narratives that resonate deeply with the audience.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

TikToker Warren Frank's emotional message to son after split from Whitney

TikToker Warren Frank's emotional message to son after split from Whitney

Liam Payne's final moments: Frantic hotel call, smashed laptop, tragic fall [Photos]

Liam Payne's final moments: Frantic hotel call, smashed laptop, tragic fall [Photos]

Lady Bishop Kathy Kiuna looks back on 30 years of love with late Allan Kiuna

Lady Bishop Kathy Kiuna looks back on 30 years of love with late Allan Kiuna

Special features in Maina Kageni's newly acquired Sh19M BMW X6 2024 edition

Special features in Maina Kageni's newly acquired Sh19M BMW X6 2024 edition

Vivianne shuts down trolls over YY Comedian's alleged new relationship

Vivianne shuts down trolls over YY Comedian's alleged new relationship

After humiliation & sacking from Sh60k job, Llewellyn Ouya now earns 6 figures

After humiliation & sacking from Sh60k job, Llewellyn Ouya now earns 6 figures

Top qualities that led Khalif Kairo to marry Maria Wavinya in just 4 months

Top qualities that led Khalif Kairo to marry Maria Wavinya in just 4 months

Georgina Muteti reacts to cheating claims against hubby Khaligraph Jones

Georgina Muteti reacts to cheating claims against hubby Khaligraph Jones

Son of late Benga icon Princess July appeals for help with debt & burial costs

Son of late Benga icon Princess July appeals for help with debt & burial costs

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lupita Nyong'o and her father Governor Anyang Nyong'o

Lupita honours father, Governor Nyong'o in endearing birthday tribute

Dem Wa Facebook celebrates win as Kasmuel & Hanifa shine at Pulse Influencer Awards 2024

Dem Wa Facebook bags award as Kasmuel & Hanifa shine at Pulse Influencer Awards 2024

Pastor James Ng'ang'a

I'm tired of these murders - Pastor Ng'ang'a bans women in trousers from church

14-year-old Chantelle Mwikali and her mother appeal for help from Oga Obinna and Dem Wa Facebook

14-year-old Dandora girl seeks lifeline from Obinna for her struggling family