Against all odds! Warren & Whitney silence haters with a healthy, bouncing baby boy

Popular TikTokers Whitney and Warren have welcomed their firstborn child, baby Lee Cranston.

The couple, who have garnered a large following on TikTok for their entertaining and engaging content, have shared their journey to parenthood with their fans, creating a strong connection and a supportive community.

From student life to parenthood

Whitney and Warren gained fame by openly showing their love on social media, revealing their pregnancy while still in school—Whitney in her first year and Warren in his fourth year.

TikTok couple Whitney and Warren (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

This revelation brought mixed reactions from their followers. Initially, many netizens did not welcome the idea of them becoming parents at such a young age, resulting in negative comments and trolling. Some people predicted that they would eventually break up.

However, the couple also received support from a portion of their followers, who offered advice on maintaining a strong and beautiful relationship.

Witney & Waren's pregnancy journey

The couple's journey to parenthood has been a rollercoaster of emotions, marked by highs and lows. From the initial shock and backlash to the overwhelming support and viral moments, Whitney and Warren have shown that they can weather any storm.

Throughout Whitney's pregnancy, the couple documented various stages, sharing updates and experiences with their audience.

TikTok couple Whitney and Warren with their son (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

The birth announcement on July 1, was met with excitement and congratulatory messages from their followers. The couple shared a series of photos both during their time in the hospital and after, showcasing their new baby.

Warren expressed his gratitude to Whitney for the journey and for blessing him with such a precious gift.

"Karibu duniani kitoto changu. Nitajitahidi kila niwezavyo uishi maisha mema, ntakulea kwa maadili mema hadi pale ambapo kama kipepeo utakuwa na uhuru wa kupeperuka na kuamua kufanya upendavyo.

"Kwa mke wangu, Nina imani kubwa sana kwamba safari hii tuliyo ianzisha tutasafiri pamoja katika kila gumu na zuri lijalo nayo.nlikuwa pale hospitalini nikashuhudia kila chungu ulilopitia hadi pale ulipojifungua salama salmin na kamwe sitokuja kusahau," warren posted on Instagram.

TikTok couple Whitney and Warren with their son (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

He went on to plead with his wife Whitney not to let any negativity come between them, stressing that they should remain united to ensure their baby boy experiences the full joy of having both parents present.

"Naomba sana shetani asiingilie kati tukaja ishia kutengana mtoto akose kufurahia utamu wa kulelewa na wazazi wote wawili maana naelewa kwa undani kabisa jinsi ukosefu wa wazazi wote kwenye maisha ya mtoto unavyomadhiri kutoka utotoni hadi ukubwani.

"Mwishowe I just love all the changes that have come with your body and deep inside me, this whole experience with you, seeing the motherhood kick in, and how you show pure love to our baby boy just shows how blessed and lucky I’m, yes you are a blessing to my life and I love you forever mama lee," he wrote.

The couple also posted a video on their YouTube channel documenting their entire birth experience.

TikTok couple Whitney and Warren (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

Embracing parenthood

As Whitney and Warren transition into parenthood, their TikTok platform is expected to bring new content and experiences.

