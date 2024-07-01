The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Against all odds! Warren & Whitney silence haters with a healthy, bouncing baby boy

Lynet Okumu

New parents in town! Whitney & Warren defy critics who doubted their young love and predicted their breakup.

TikTok couple Whitney and Warren (Instagram)
TikTok couple Whitney and Warren (Instagram)
  • Whitney and Warren, popular TikTokers, have welcomed their firstborn child, baby Lee Cranston.
  • The couple initially met with negativity and skepticism, have documented their journey to parenthood.
  • They received both backlash and support from their followers for revealing the pregnancy while still in school.

Recommended articles

Popular TikTokers Whitney and Warren have welcomed their firstborn child, baby Lee Cranston.

The couple, who have garnered a large following on TikTok for their entertaining and engaging content, have shared their journey to parenthood with their fans, creating a strong connection and a supportive community.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whitney and Warren gained fame by openly showing their love on social media, revealing their pregnancy while still in school—Whitney in her first year and Warren in his fourth year.

TikTok couple Whitney and Warren (Instagram)
TikTok couple Whitney and Warren (Instagram) TikTok couple Whitney and Warren (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

This revelation brought mixed reactions from their followers. Initially, many netizens did not welcome the idea of them becoming parents at such a young age, resulting in negative comments and trolling. Some people predicted that they would eventually break up.

However, the couple also received support from a portion of their followers, who offered advice on maintaining a strong and beautiful relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple's journey to parenthood has been a rollercoaster of emotions, marked by highs and lows. From the initial shock and backlash to the overwhelming support and viral moments, Whitney and Warren have shown that they can weather any storm.

Throughout Whitney's pregnancy, the couple documented various stages, sharing updates and experiences with their audience.

TikTok couple Whitney and Warren with their son (Instagram)
TikTok couple Whitney and Warren with their son (Instagram) TikTok couple Whitney and Warren with their son (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

The birth announcement on July 1, was met with excitement and congratulatory messages from their followers. The couple shared a series of photos both during their time in the hospital and after, showcasing their new baby.

Warren expressed his gratitude to Whitney for the journey and for blessing him with such a precious gift.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Karibu duniani kitoto changu. Nitajitahidi kila niwezavyo uishi maisha mema, ntakulea kwa maadili mema hadi pale ambapo kama kipepeo utakuwa na uhuru wa kupeperuka na kuamua kufanya upendavyo.

"Kwa mke wangu, Nina imani kubwa sana kwamba safari hii tuliyo ianzisha tutasafiri pamoja katika kila gumu na zuri lijalo nayo.nlikuwa pale hospitalini nikashuhudia kila chungu ulilopitia hadi pale ulipojifungua salama salmin na kamwe sitokuja kusahau," warren posted on Instagram.

TikTok couple Whitney and Warren with their son (Instagram)
TikTok couple Whitney and Warren with their son (Instagram) TikTok couple Whitney and Warren with their son (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

He went on to plead with his wife Whitney not to let any negativity come between them, stressing that they should remain united to ensure their baby boy experiences the full joy of having both parents present.

"Naomba sana shetani asiingilie kati tukaja ishia kutengana mtoto akose kufurahia utamu wa kulelewa na wazazi wote wawili maana naelewa kwa undani kabisa jinsi ukosefu wa wazazi wote kwenye maisha ya mtoto unavyomadhiri kutoka utotoni hadi ukubwani.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Mwishowe I just love all the changes that have come with your body and deep inside me, this whole experience with you, seeing the motherhood kick in, and how you show pure love to our baby boy just shows how blessed and lucky I’m, yes you are a blessing to my life and I love you forever mama lee," he wrote.

The couple also posted a video on their YouTube channel documenting their entire birth experience.

TikTok couple Whitney and Warren (Instagram)
TikTok couple Whitney and Warren (Instagram) TikTok couple Whitney and Warren (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

As Whitney and Warren transition into parenthood, their TikTok platform is expected to bring new content and experiences.

ADVERTISEMENT

They plan to continue sharing their journey with their fans, documenting the joys and challenges of raising their firstborn.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Against all odds! Warren & Whitney silence haters with a healthy, bouncing baby boy

Against all odds! Warren & Whitney silence haters with a healthy, bouncing baby boy

Details of Joyce Gituro's new role in Machakos County Gov't

Details of Joyce Gituro's new role in Machakos County Gov't

Cess Mutungi's replacement on Classic 105 & why Jaymo Ule Msee is exiting radio

Cess Mutungi's replacement on Classic 105 & why Jaymo Ule Msee is exiting radio

Sent home for good: Real reason viral nanny Rosie will never return to Lebanon

Sent home for good: Real reason viral nanny Rosie will never return to Lebanon

Damarie Saada Kalonzo's academic profile, schools attended & human rights career

Damarie Saada Kalonzo's academic profile, schools attended & human rights career

Awinja ready to marry in Sega to honour Fred Omondi: Who's the lucky man?

Awinja ready to marry in Sega to honour Fred Omondi: Who's the lucky man?

Eric Latiff's 27-year media career, business ventures he owns & personal life

Eric Latiff's 27-year media career, business ventures he owns & personal life

Don't be chickens! Karen Nyamu hits back after company labels her a liar

Don't be chickens! Karen Nyamu hits back after company labels her a liar

African content creators 'reap' big from anti-Finance Bill protests [Videos]

African content creators 'reap' big from anti-Finance Bill protests [Videos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Eddie Butita speaks on his fallout with Miss Mandi, offers her a job

Eddie Butita loses YouTube Channel hours after declaring stand on Finance Bill

Kenyan actor Wanjiku Stephens (Instagram)

Wanjiku Stephens’ content pulled amid Finance Bill protests, faces possible ban

Baby mama & alleged wife to the late Fred Omondi

Fred Omondi's 'wife' speaks on how they met, as she welcomes her co-wives

Content creator & comedian Jacky Vike 'Awinja'

Awinja ready to marry in Sega to honour Fred Omondi: Who's the lucky man?