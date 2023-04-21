The sports category has moved to a new website.


Whozu explains why he hit on Wema Sepetu while in another relationship

Fabian Simiyu

Wema Sepetu's boyfriend, Whozu, revealed in an interview with Wasafi Media that he was in another relationship when he began pursuing the actress.

He justified his actions by stating that he is just a man and therefore, human, implying that it's natural to be attracted to other people.

Whozu compared the situation to someone on a diet who may seek out other menus to supplement their diet.



He used this analogy to suggest that although he was already in a relationship, he couldn't resist the temptation of Wema.

"You know when people are on a diet, you are allowed to look at other menus. You can look at other choices, it's not bad. I was on a diet but I had to look for another menu," Whozu explained.

Whozu began pursuing Wema in 2019, and he had to be patient for three years before the two finally started dating in April 2022.

Whozu also revealed that they will be celebrating their first anniversary together at the end of April. He expressed his love for Wema Sepetu and stated that plans are underway for them to get married.



Whozu added that he wishes to marry Wema because he loves her and wants to spend the rest of his life with her.

When asked why he moved out of Wema's house, Whozu explained that he did so out of respect for the holy month of Ramadan, since she was fasting.

He didn't want anything to interfere with her religious observance, and so he decided to temporarily move out.

However, Whozu added that they are still neighbors and will continue to see each other once Wema is done with her fasting.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.


