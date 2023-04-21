Whozu explains why he hit on Wema Sepetu while in another relationship

He justified his actions by stating that he is just a man and therefore, human, implying that it's natural to be attracted to other people.

Whozu compared the situation to someone on a diet who may seek out other menus to supplement their diet.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

He used this analogy to suggest that although he was already in a relationship, he couldn't resist the temptation of Wema.

"You know when people are on a diet, you are allowed to look at other menus. You can look at other choices, it's not bad. I was on a diet but I had to look for another menu," Whozu explained.

Whozu began pursuing Wema in 2019, and he had to be patient for three years before the two finally started dating in April 2022.

Whozu also revealed that they will be celebrating their first anniversary together at the end of April. He expressed his love for Wema Sepetu and stated that plans are underway for them to get married.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Whozu added that he wishes to marry Wema because he loves her and wants to spend the rest of his life with her.

Whozu on why he no longer lives with Wema

When asked why he moved out of Wema's house, Whozu explained that he did so out of respect for the holy month of Ramadan, since she was fasting.

He didn't want anything to interfere with her religious observance, and so he decided to temporarily move out.