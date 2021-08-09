Why Activist Boniface Mwangi has resigned as Ukweli Party leader

Mwangi who made the announcement via a 9 minutes’ video said that he will also be stepping down as the Ukweli Party Leader.

“I will not be vying again in the next year’s Elections…It's very sad in this country that qualification for public office is not ideas, not vision, not passion and not love...for you to be elected, you need dirty money, a criminal record, bad reputation you qualify for public office.”

"I went through a very dramatic Election and I haven’t recovered from that experience of 2017 Elections. And for the sake of my own peace I would like to say that I will not be vying in the next year’s general election but that doesn’t not mean that I have given up on Kenya” said Boniface Mwangi.

Adding that; "It breaks my heart to say that I will be stepping down from Ukweli Party, as the Party Leader, a party that I helped found, give a name too, coz I love the truth… and I won’t be stepping down from the truth, I will continue being a member of Ukweli party but not in its leadership”.

Activist Boniface Mwangi Pulse Live Kenya

Mwangi noted that for years he has been angry at almost everything happening in Kenya and the anger is now taking a toll on him.

He mentioned that he was sprinting in his fight for change but came to realize that change is a Marathon that takes time to be accomplished.

“I have learnt in a very hard way that change is not a sprint. I was sprinting to the finishing line to change this country and I have released that it’s a Marathon. In a marathon you tire and you have to start jogging again so that you can save your energy.

And what am doing right now is just slowing down a bit so that I don’t lose my mind, coz I’m almost losing my mind"

Pulse Live Kenya

"I walk around every day, angry with the state of this Nation, angry that our kids don’t have good schools in their neigbourhoods, angry that being poor is a crime, angry that all of Us are suffering but we bare silent. Am just angry, I feel like I’m angry on behave of the entire country. And so I want to be less angry and take a break from all this…because when I continue with this anger I will die sooner than I want to.

Even courage takes a rest, so am just going to take a rest but I will be part of this country." Mwangi said.