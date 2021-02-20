Comedian Eric Omondi has offered to pay Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) CEO Ezekiel Mutua Sh750,000.

This came after the KFCB boss sent out a tweet telling people to be comfortable with criticism and people talking about them, because that is how enemies advertise one’s brand without having to pay for it.

“Be comfortable with criticism and with people talking about you. That's how your enemies advertise your brand without you paying anything!” tweeted Mutua.

KFCB Boss Ezekiel Mutua

A user by the name Denno responded saying, “Like the way you talk about Eric Omondi”

The comedian got a hold of the exchange and reacted saying that he agrees that Ezekiel Mutua has been advertising him for free, and it’s unfair.

Omondi reminded Mutua that he marketed his Studio and offices when he called them a Brothel, something that would have cost him millions of shillings.

The comedian said the KFCB boss should have his office send him an invoice promising to pay him Sh750,000.

Eric Omondi

“I totally agree with you Sir. You are the GREATEST MARKETER in this Country and the fact that you do it for free makes it quite unfair for you. You singlehandedly Marketed my Studios and offices by calling them a brothel. Something that would have cost me Millions of shillings to do. Please have your office send me an Invoice to Big Tyme Entertainment offices at Maji Mazuri road Lovington. I promise you (and you can count on my word) I will pay you a total sum of Ksh 750,000 if you invoice me. #PayEzekielMutua #PayInfluencers” said Eric Omondi.