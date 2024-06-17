The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Why Fred Omondi was actively rebranding in faith before untimely death [Video]

Lynet Okumu

According to the late Fred Omondi, there was a prevailing notion that for him to be recognised as a successful comedian, he needed to be on the 'Churchill Show': He was seeking to shift his career focus toward faith-based music.

The late comedian Fred Omondi
The late comedian Fred Omondi

A video of Fred Omondi, brother to popular comedian Eric Omondi, has surfaced just hours after his tragic death in a road accident.

Fred, who was also a comedian, died after the boda boda he was riding on collided with a matatu on Kang'undo Road according to police reports. This unfortunate event has led many to reflect on his life, struggles, and faith.

Stories about Fred Omondi's life have emerged following his untimely death. In a past interview with Switch TV, Fred narrated his humble beginnings and rise to stardom, which moved many Kenyans to tears.

"Eric was staying at a friend's house in Nairobi West. There were many of them in one house. When I first came to Nairobi after high school, I used to live with my cousin in Silanga slums, and I was very comfortable and happy because that is where I started going to Churchill Show," Fred recounted.

The late Fred Omondi
The late Fred Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

Fred Omondi's faith and aspirations to join the gospel music industry were lesser-known aspects of his life.

During the same interview, he revealed that he was also a gospel singer, surprising many. Fred expressed his desire to spread the true gospel amidst the controversies in the gospel industry.

"I can sing. I want to join the gospel. I can't say I'm saved. Salvation is about actions. We live in a world where the gospel is more about talking, and our gospel has issues. Even some of them use vulgar words in their songs which you can't sing in church," he said.

The late Fred Omondi
The late Fred Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

Fred then impressed the hosts by rapping a gospel song, emphasizing humility and dedication to God's word.

"Wherever you go, remember that you are a superstar. Just relax, as only God is your teacher. Be humble. Jesus will make you drive a Subaru Forester. If God calls you, don't resist, instead insist. Through thick and thin, he will assist. Without Jesus, you can't exist. Persist for his word is so precious. In him, you feel marvelous. Be serious in him, righteous not notorious," Fred rapped.

Fred Omondi was actively trying to rebuild his brand as a gospel singer. He noted that there was a prevailing notion that for him to be recognised as a successful comedian, he needed to be on the Churchill Show.

He spoke highly of Daniel Ndambuki, the Godfather of Kenyan comedy, for nurturing many talents.

"Churchill is like a parent. When you are born like seven in the family, there is a certain age when you reach either 18 or 20 after college, you look for a bedsitter and start life. I started gospel with parodies to create a niche before joining the industry," he explained.

Eric Omondi shared the heartbreaking story of how he learned about his younger brother's death.

Eric revealed that he received a call from the police informing him that Fred was in critical condition and receiving treatment at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital. The news of Fred's passing has left Eric and his family devastated.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
