To share or not to share? That’s the question most celebrities often deal with when it comes to social media but for others like Anne Kiguta not sharing her private life is a no-brainer.

In Q&A session with her fans via her Insta-stories, the K24 news anchor disclosed that she regrets sharing her eldest son pictures on social media.

According to the media personality, she already has a pretty public life and she would like her kids to enjoy their privacy at all costs. Adding that the kids are too young for social media.

“Gosh, so may of you have said this…was the number one response! Well I will have to let you down on that my loves. I’m rather traditional (believe it or not) so I'm vehemently against it. My babies are all still far too young, including the eldest, to be on social media. In fact, I really regret having posted my eldest at all.

Mummy already has a pretty public life. They deserve their privacy. A reference every once in a while perhaps but nothing more than that for a long, long, long time. Hope you understand” shared Anne Kiguta.

Over time, Kiguta has proved to be among public figures who are notoriously private in an industry that demands publicity.

Anne has three children, one from her previous marriage and fraternal twins with President Uhuru Kenyatta's nephew Jomo Gecaga.