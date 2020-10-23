Survey firm Smart Data Power has released a list of top 200 most influential African women on Twitter and Kenya is being represented by a good number of media personalities and politics.

NARC Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua appears number 6 on the list, as former K24 news anchor Betty Kyallo takes the number 8 spot. TV girl Anne Kiguta takes the number 13 spot, as Nairobi Women representative Esther Passaris is ranked at position 16.

An excited Betty shared the good news with a caption that reads;

“Woah! According to this Survey I am number 8 of the TOP 200 of the Most Influential African women on Twitter

I’m so thankful for this title and being considered a LIGHT in my beautiful and versatile continent. I pray for a better, peaceful, forward moving and vision-filled AFRICA. I pray the dreams of the young people in Africa to live in a Great Africa comes to Life! Cheers! Folded hands”

Citizen TV news anchor Victoria Rubadiri’s influence on Twitter has been positioned at number 22 followed closely by Lulu Hassan (27), Yvonne Okwara Matole (30), Jamila Mohamed, Gina Din (37), Adelle Onyango (48) Hon. Naisula Lessuda (49) and Mashirima Kapombe (52).

Others on the List Include

Jane Ngoiri (56)

Cynthia Nyamai (60).

Dr. Paula Kahumbu (61).

Sheila Mwanyigha (62)

Mwende Macharia (80)

Saida Swaleh (83)

Hon. Florence Mutua (85)

Janet MachRoyaume Unia (92)

Janet Chapia (93)

Anita Nderu (109)

Anne Soy (117)

Uduak Amimo (130)

Muthoni Drummer Queen )136)

Sarah Kimani (139)

Dr. Mercy Korir (149)

Joyce Gituro (160)

Eva Ken Green (181)

Dr. Njoki Ngumi (185)

