The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Uchovu wa siku nzima - Why do most ladies troll TikTok star Sueh?

Fabian Simiyu

Sueh became famous on TikTok for cooking for her husband every time.

Sueh Owino
Sueh Owino

It is fair to say that many ladies who are active on TikTok may not appreciate coming across the song 'Shetani' by Mbosso and the late Costa Titch.

Recommended articles

The song happens to be the favourite of TikToker Sueh Owino, and she includes it in almost all of her videos, whether she's preparing delicious meals for her husband or simply doing random things to show her love for him.

When Sueh began creating her videos, the majority of her fans were men, and they eagerly shared her content, hoping that their girlfriends or wives would do the same.

TikToker Sueh Owino
TikToker Sueh Owino Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Find out why TikTok banned the milk crate challenge

Sueh used to record videos of her husband arriving from work, and she would lovingly take off his shoes before serving him dinner.

Later on, she shifted her focus to recording each time she cooked for her husband, although she has never revealed his face despite people urging her to do so.

Whenever Sueh uploads a video, there are always both positive and negative comments, coming from both men and women.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many people, particularly women in the comments section, criticize her actions, suggesting that she is putting in excessive effort despite the possibility of her husband cheating on her.

Sueh Owino
Sueh Owino Pulse Live Kenya

Some even go as far as predicting that she will eventually break up with her husband and advise her to stop showcasing her relationship and activities online.

When we look back at traditional African society, women used to do the most for their husbands, and what Sueh is doing was considered normal back in those days.

However, we are now in a different era where people tend to do the least for their loved ones and prefer employing house helps to handle the chores.

ADVERTISEMENT

The people who frequently troll her often believe that she is outdated and that her relationship will not last, despite her continuous efforts to do everything for her partner.

In addition to cooking for her husband, Sueh once uploaded a video where she was massaging him, which received various reactions.

Some people applauded her and even requested relationship tips, while others simply trolled her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sue consistently excels in taking care of her husband, and there is a video where she recorded the entire process of preparing a cow leg for him.

Some viewers expressed gratitude as they learned a thing or two about the preparation process, while others remarked that they wouldn't go to such lengths to please their husbands.

Instead of going to the butcher's shop to buy meat, Sue usually prefers going to the slaughterhouse to obtain it, which often elicits different reactions.

After acquiring the meat, the next video she uploads will feature her preparing a delicious meal for her husband.

ADVERTISEMENT

MimoK Sueh please take us slowly, sasa tuko massage na bado mimi niko kitchen niking'ang'ana na recipes. the pressure is getting worse.

Vannessah Candie💖 Hata hatamaliza kupika tumefika photoshoot, hii speed siwezani nayo.

LucyNdigaK Our husband anakula food kidogo hivyo anashiba?

teepriyanka Wueeh tushafika kwa shrimps while am still trying to find the banana leaves.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Joe Nyokabi Tik Toker behind viral 'Asimioo, Haroo' video meets Martha Karua [Photos]

Naisiae Yvonne Nkatha Mnisongee kwa hii relationship sitasumbua I promise.... y'all will just see me food time.

Iambeckywambui 🌸 Ah Sueh hii pressure yako imezidi sasa tutatoa wapi banana leaves surely.

Magda I was to comment nikakumbuka my manz his following her but let me tell u Maina.

ADVERTISEMENT

liz You should cook for yourself too aiii. I come in peace take a joke.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Uchovu wa siku nzima - Why do most ladies troll TikTok star Sueh?

Uchovu wa siku nzima - Why do most ladies troll TikTok star Sueh?

'Tabasamu' actress Rosemary Waweru shares secrets behind her youthful looks

'Tabasamu' actress Rosemary Waweru shares secrets behind her youthful looks

Diamond vows to 'roar' back to life musically, fires shots at his haters

Diamond vows to 'roar' back to life musically, fires shots at his haters

Film director Shuria speaks on what to expect in crime drama series 'Faithless'

Film director Shuria speaks on what to expect in crime drama series 'Faithless'

Ivy Namu reminisces meeting Willis Raburu at work as colleagues bid him farewell [WATCH]

Ivy Namu reminisces meeting Willis Raburu at work as colleagues bid him farewell [WATCH]

KTN presenter shares how her ex's shady business made police raid her house

KTN presenter shares how her ex's shady business made police raid her house

Napenda vile umeisema - Eric Omondi excited after Ankali Ray decoded paternity puzzle

Napenda vile umeisema - Eric Omondi excited after Ankali Ray decoded paternity puzzle

'Love will have you looking stupid' - Shakib's cryptic message after Zari's 'confession'

'Love will have you looking stupid' - Shakib's cryptic message after Zari's 'confession'

Zari calls Shakib 'fala' in leaked audio as U.K. trip goes south

Zari calls Shakib 'fala' in leaked audio as U.K. trip goes south

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage of Size 8, Nick Mutuma and Murugi Munyi

14 celebs who attended the most expensive schools in Kenya

Willis Raburu poses for a photo

Would you remain at Citizen TV for triple the salary? - Willis Raburu responds

Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu

Video of Zuchu singing Taarab to Diamond goes viral [Watch]

Dauda Kavuma says he and the Ghetto Kids were shortchanged in the Unforgettable music video

We got only $1000: How Ghetto Kids lost out in ‘Unforgettable’ video