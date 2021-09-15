Wilbroda Mourns veteran actor Mzee Mathiokore

Actress and Radio Presenter Jacqueline Nyaminde alias Wilbroda has sent a message to condolences to the family and friends of veteran actor David Nga'ng'a aka Mzee Mathiokore who passed away a few days ago.
The actor was famed for his role in Gumbaru Skool a show that used to air on K24 & KBC
In her message, Wilbroda eulogized the late Mzee Mathiokore as a man who was always smart and happy. She also mentioned that she will miss her phone calls with the actor who was also known as Old Boy.
“You were a good man. Always smart, always happy. A beautiful soul. I shall miss your phone calls and your impeccable English. Rest Old Boy. Rest.
You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough. ~Mae West” shared Wilbroda.
Mzee Miano Wamathiokore was famous for his role in Ngumbaru Skool a TV show that used to air on KBC/K24 and Mashtaka that aired on Inooro TV.
The sudden demise of the veteran actor was made public by his producer and director Kimathi Iceberg who noted that the death for a big blow to the acting industry.
Condolences messages
alex_mwakideu “Poleni sana”
aggieshee “😢😢😢he was my favourite and best actor”
ladysha_chepkemoi “Oh no😢😢 from gumbaru school. May he RIP”
jeans_garage_ke “May his soul rest in peace 🙏”
nndirangu “Poleni Sana”
rachelnatasha7 “May his soul rest in eternal peace 🙏🙏”
berylk2 “My heartfelt condolences nyamin 🙏🏾♥️”
charzla53 “Rest in power mzee”
shyks_muladi_luyera “Poleni sana my sister”
benard.ngala “My condolences”
