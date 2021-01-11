Celebrated Media Personality Alex Mwakideu and Radio Comedian Jalang’o have ignited an endless discussion among their fans after hinting of a possible re-union very soon.

Over the weekend, the two who happen to be one of the most loved radio duos, announced that they will be linking up again.

However, despite the announcement the two did not disclose if it will be a radio re-union or they will be starting a TV show together.

Mwakideu put up a poster of #AlexNaJalas followed with a caption that says “The time is now! Cc @jalangoo”.

Jalang'o and Mwakideu (Instagram)

Minutes later, Kiss 100’s Jalang’o also shared the same poster with a caption that reads “New year...New Things!! #AlexNaJalas @alex_mwakideu”.

Following the announcement, the two have subjected their fans to a guess work mode, many wondering what will follow next.

Alex and Mzee Jalas have previously worked together at Radio Maisha and Milele Fm before Jalang’o exited to join Kiss 100.

During that period, they built an inseparable bromance while serving their fans with the contagious #AlexNaJalas brand.

Reactions

tony_kimeu “Mashambiki do tunaumia”

bossatieno ‘Aaaaw you guys harry up,I can’t wait ❤️”

kenzcutz “People's party 🎉 kutender case baadaye 😂 😂”

jedidahndiritu ‘Itakuwa kubwa hii🔥🔥🔥”

washikadaupikchaz ‘Inaweza a kua fireee sana.....”

mastervoice_ “Mkwehuuuuuuuu tafuta iyo Jaluo mshuke na kazi jumla jumla mweku”

moniquemutuku ‘Inseparable 🔥🔥🔥”

brucecheti ‘Show kubwa sana I cant wait”

emmanuelkafuu “😂😂😂😂😂😂 unasemaje mbona sikupati vizurii”

isaacdelany “Imekuwa je tena mkwehuu”

moranga_caleb “Hii lazima ni radio maisha 🤣🤣”

wamoro_mwaura “Twedi twedi wan kitaeleweka 🙌🙌🙌”

nimrodnick “Sisi ni bendera tuta fuata upepo wako bro”

mcpilipili ‘Best Combination ever and ever @jalangoo Jalaaaaas”

mc_eddie_official “Unatuchanganya sasa😂”

shemotanga “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 the interview you did with him was honestly the best one I've seen on this channel...glad to see this is happening”