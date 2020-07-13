On Monday, comedian cum media personality Jalang’o made his debut on Kiss 100 as Kamene Goro’s Co-host, replacing Andrew Kibe who resigned a few weeks ago.

An excited Jalang’o shared an early morning photo while in studio with Kamene, alerting his followers and fans that he had taken over the morning show at the Radio Africa owned station.

Minutes after his debut his show with Kamene was already trending at number on Twitter under the tag #KameneAndJalas.

Jalang'o and Kamene Goro

“Let's Roll! Thanking God for this !! Where are you Kissing From? @kamenegoro

Nairobi 100.3, Kisumu 92.5, Mombasa 88.7, Nakuru 98.1, Nyeri 100.1 Webuye , Kakamega 104.7 #KameneAndJalas. GAME OVER!! Thank you soo Much! #KamaneAndJalas” wrote Jalang’o.

On the other hand, Ms Goro urged the Kiss Family to accord Mzee Jalas a proper welcome; “Goooood morning my loves! First things first! Tumkaribishe Heavy J baba @jalangoo haya twende kazi #KameneAndJalas @kiss100kenya”.

Jalang'o and Kamene Goro

New Competition

The Jalang’o and Kamene combination is set to bring a new competition in the morning radio shows.

They will be competing against the like of; Maina Kageni and Mwalimu King’angi (Classic 105), Mwasumbe and Shugaboy (Radio Maisha), Alex Mwakideu and MCA Tricky (Milele Fm) Gidi na Ghost (Radio Jambo) and Vincent Ateya and Melody Sinzore (Radio Citizen).

On Sunday, over 30 celebrities recorded themselves, congratulating Jalang’o as he starts his new journey at Kiss 100.

This is the second time, Jalang’o is working for Kiss 100. His radio journey kicked off at Kiss back then when he used to host the morning show alongside Caroline Mutoko. He then exited the station to join Radio Maisha, thereafter he worked with Jeff Koinange on Hot 96 before reuniting with Alex Mwakideu on Milele FM, until recently when he was fired.