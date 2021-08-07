Willis Raburu opens up on losing news anchor role at Citizen TV

Willis Raburu was a news anchor, enterainment show host among other roles he played at Royal Media Services.

On Friday, August 6, he opened up about how he dealt with the loss of his news anchoring role.

Speaking in an interview with celebrity photographer Faux Arts, Raburu disclosed that all his losses such as losing his child and ex-wife manifested in different ways and his therapist helped him cope.

“My therapist allowed me to talk through it. I remember there was the loss of my daughter, and I lost my friend. Even when I was doing news...I stopped doing news, for me that was a trigger because it was also a loss...nilikuwa nafanya na sasa sifanyi,” he said.

Raburu had been a regular on the Citizen TV team of news anchors but his spot was taken over by Mukami Wambora who also paved way for Wycliffe Orandi.

The TV presenter now hosts the 10 over 10 late-night show as well as fitness and cooking segments in the morning.

Orandi has been in the media industry since 2006, when he graduated from Daystar University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Communication (Electronic Media) and a Minor in Business Administration and Management.

He started working at Hope Fm as a news presenter, Reporter and Online Editor, before moving to Easy Fm in 2009 as a News Presenter, and also the News Editor. He then ventured into TV, by joining K24 as a Prime Time Sports News Anchor and Reporter.

Wycliffe later on joined Royal Media Services as a News Presenter on Hot 96 Fm, before going back to TV at Citizen TV as a News Anchor.

Raburu and his girlfriend Ivy Namu have welcomed a new born baby into their family in July.

The two have been dating low-key, with only a few people aware of their relationship that has been kept away from the public.

Raburu took to his Insta-stories to share a photo of a new born baby holding his hand; accompanied with Elevation Worship and Maverick City's song Million Little Miracles.