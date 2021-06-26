In his message, the 10 Over 10 host talked about his plans to help upcoming young artists in the music industry.

According to Raburu, the partnership with 22Bet is to launch music funds in support of local artists.

“Big thank you to @22betkenya for believing in @bazutainment.ke and in me and most importantly to the arts and music. They have put FIVE MILLION KENYA SHILLINGS to the kitty. This money is just a start and we will take this industry to the next level!!!! Details will follow on the how’s and the whats. #Bazutainment.”

Raburu says that this has always been a desire for him to make contribution to the music and arts industry.

“Kesho the dream comes true, it has always been my desire to try and help where I can. This is a continuation of my contribution to the music industry and arts in our beautiful country! Kesho ni ile siku! Let’s all keep coming together.”

Among those in attendance included comedian Eric Omondi, Jackie ‘Awinja’ Vike, Terry Muikamba, Crazy Kennar, Band Becca.

Willis Raburu lands Multi-million deal Pulse Live Kenya

