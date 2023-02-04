Emmy Kosgei, Robert Burale and Gloria Muliro mourn gospel singer Samuel Ilagosa

The gospel hitmaker who shot to fame with his ‘Sala Zangu’ hit song breathed his last on Friday, February 3, 2023 after a short illness.

Reports indicate that he passed on while undergoing treatment at a city hospital in Lang’ata.

Musalia Mudambi who is a friend of the deceased shared that he had been unwell for two months.

‘‘He has been unwell for about a month now and I am trying to reach to his family so that I get more information on the cause of his death,’’Mudambi explained.

‘‘This was a guy you could hold on for any advice and comfort at any given time. Through his creativity, Ilagosa made immense impact which not only elevated the Luhya musician who touched the lives of many. Ian heartbroken to have lost such a talented and kind soul,’’ Mudambi added.

His death was mourned by colleagues in the gospel ministry and friends with who recounted their last moments together.

Award-winning gospel hitmaker, Gloria Muliro confirmed his death, noting that a committee is being set up to give him a befitting sendoff.

“Ah! Jamani😭 We have lost our brother Ilagosa Wa Ilagosa. We are planning for a committee to see how will bury one of us." Gloria Muliro wrote.

Pulse Live Kenya

"A great brother, You attended my men's conference and we had a good chat and laugh. Months later you were in a hospital bed ..The Lord will reveal the voice beyond the grave." Pastor Robert Burale eulogised him.

In her tribute, gospel star Emmy Kosgei wrote: "Our prayers to your family and loved ones… your fans. It is well”.

Mwende Musyoka mourned him writing: My brother Ilagosa wa Ilagosa. You were one of the greatest fans of my music. It's sad to know you're gone. Thank you for the times you encouraged me, and for believing in my ministry. Even though you're not here, the prophecy still stands. May God comfort your family.

Ilagosa released several gospel songs, including teaming up with gospel heavy-weights Solomon Mukubwa and Janet Otieno in songs that ruled the airwaves.