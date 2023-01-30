ADVERTISEMENT
Daddy Owen drops new music video after 1-year hiatus [Watch]

Amos Robi

Daddy Owen has not released any videos for the last one year

Legendary gospel singer, Owen Mwatia also known as Daddy Owen has broken the 2021 musical silence and dropped the visuals for his single ‘Aleleo’.

The song is off Owen’s album ‘Chapter IV’ which he released in 2021. The video premiered on YouTube on Monday, January 30.

The video is shot in ambient green scenery with the white and red costumes by Owen and his dancers complementing it.

The video was well received by Daddy Owen’s fans who expressed how they had missed Papa Fololo.

One fan named Brian praised the video and urged Owen to now remain available for more songs.

“Kazi safi sana we've missed you bwana usipotee tena daddy owen,” Brian said.

READ: 10 songs that cemented Daddy Owen's legacy as a gospel superstar

Daddy Owen dropped the video just a day after he celebrated his 41st birthday.

Owen launched 'Chapter IV' album on October 16, 2021. The 15-record Chapter IV album was inspired by his journey as an artist and minister in the gospel music industry as well as his 40th birthday.

In the album, he has featured: Dunco, Nakaaya, Bella Kombo, Judy Stevens, Slejj and Ivlyn Mutua.

2023 will be marking Daddy Owen’s 20th year in the music industry with tens of singles and collaborations to his name as well as local and international accolades.

READ: Daddy Owen on why he is not interested in remarrying anymore

