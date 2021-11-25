Willy Paul on a bitter rant after Sanaipei Tande refused to collabo with him

Appearing on Mambo Mseto, Ms Tande disclosed that Pozze approached her for a collabo but she refused for reasons best known to her.

“Hiyo ni kitu aliniomba privately tufanye collabo, nikamjibu hapana, so kama yeye hakuelewa kwa nini nilikataa sasa mi sijui. Yes, nilikataa. He asked me privately and I answered him privately na haitawezi maana nisha mwambia. Na huwa sipendi ku-discuss sana maana yule ni msaii ambaye anawafuasi wake,” Sanaipei told Willy M Tuva.

However, in a quick rejoinder, a disappointed Pozze confessed that Tande was among artistes he used to look up.

Willy Paul and Sanaipei Tande Pulse Live Kenya

Willy Paul's Response

“This kind of attitude ndio inafanya mabwana wanatoroka…Yaani huyu dada Sanaipe... I grew up listen to her, she was among the top kwa list yangu ya favorites but leo ndio hii interview yake imenifikia nikaumia sana.

“Being someone's fan almost maisha yangu yote alafu hivi ndio mtu anaongea? Yes I'm not perfect but wewe sijawai kukosea ata siku moja coz sikujui ivo... when I saw this clip nimeona kama kuna alot of hatred kutoka kwako,” said Willy Paul in part.

Pozze went on to brag that he has worked with Musicians bigger that Sanaipei Tande and they have never been boastful around him. Adding that he has never wronged the singer in anyway.

“What wrong have I ever done to you? I've worked with the best female artists in the world na hawajawai kuwa na kiburi kama hii yako my sister. I've worked with Alaine, Nandy, Size 8 etc na wote ni wakubwa kukushinda but hawajawai kuwa ivi jameni. Walai nilitaka tu a taste of ur voice kwa #theafricanexperiencealbum because I believe I you're talented vibaya sana,” he added.

The Diana hit-maker told Tande that she had missed the biggest opportunity of her career by not being party of his Album.