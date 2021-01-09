Controversial singer Willy Paul has penned down a heartfelt message as he introduces his daughter Sonya for the fist time.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the singer said that 2021 is already a good year, and he can't thank God enough for the gift of a daughter.

He went on to assure the daughter of his unconditional love, adding that he will always be there for her.

Willy Paul

Willy Paul prayed for God's blessings upon Sonya's life and that him and the mother love her so much.

"2021 is already good to me... I can't thank you enough Lord for this gift.. my daughter SONYA WILSOVNA. Always know that daddy loves you so so much baby girl. I'll always be here for you... I'll be your superman... you have won my heart my love.

May the Lord keep you safe and sound, take you to places no one's been before. Welcome to my world. Mommy and Daddy LOVEEE YOU TOO MUCH!!! BLACK AND WHITE COMBINATION," wrote Willy Paul.

Photo

Willy Paul pens down hearty message as he introduces daughter Sonya for the first time

His announcement comes a few weeks after the singer shared a video of a mzungu woman carrying a child, which he captioned with words saying that he had welcomed a second child, Identified as baby Sonya.

"Hello everyone, some good news... join me in thanking myself for a job well done!! I scored!!! Another one in @djkhaleds voice... help me welcome my daughter to the world... Welcome baby SONYA.... papa loves you too much already.. I'll do everything to make sure you have the best life.. one that I never had!! Love you!! KARIBU DUNIANI MADAM!! Baby number 2," he wrote.

Willy Paul

Sonya is Willypozee's second child from his second baby mama. He has a first born son called King Damian with a different baby mama.