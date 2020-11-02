Willy Paul speaks after producer iLogos had his song deleted from YouTube over debt

Singer Willy Paul has decided to come clean after Kenya based, Greek-Burundian producer iLogos had his song (Collabo) deleted from YouTube over a debt he owes him after working together on a number of projects.

In a post on Instagram, Willypozze said the producer lied to people that he owed him money just because he said he was no longer interested in the producer’s tracks.

The Malingo singer went ahead to threaten to report iLogos to the authorities, and have him explain how he acquired papers that facilitate his stay in Kenya, as well as his work permit.

Producer iLogos

Willy claimed that he (iLogos) does not pay taxes yet he makes Millions from producing music and he will have to explain everything to the taxman (KRA).

“Dear Lord, forgive me for what I’m about to do to someone. Am about to f*** up their life. You cannot come to my country and act like you own shit. First, you’ll have to explain to the government how you got your papers, work permit, residential documents and also explain to KRA why you’ve been making million s and not paying the taxes. Your career ended the day you messed with me. You pulled down my song (COLLABO) and lied to people that I owe you money simply because I told you that I was no longer interested in your tracks,” said Willy Paul.

His worlds come days after the song was hit by a copyright claim by iLogos. Speaking to Buzz Central, the producer said that they worked on a number of projects together, but Willy Paul had refused to keep his end of the bargain.

“Willy Paul begged me to produce 3 tracks for him at Sh25, 000 each. Magnetic, Digiri and Collabo, but he has never paid for the tracks plus the production of his projects. He owes me Sh180, 000. I reached out three times and he said I could do whatever I want,” said iLogos.