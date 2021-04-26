Willy Paul’s Reaction as Netizens ask Kenyan Musicians to break Diamond & Harmonize Record

In post, Willy said that it’s sad to see Kenyans try to compare and make fun of their own, at the expense of other people’s success.

According to the singer, everybody should be allowed to run his/her own race and not succumb to pressure from fans, as some may end buying fake YouTube views just to appear as if they are thriving.

Willy Paul and Miss Picasah Pulse Live Kenya

Pressure

“I see how people are making fun of their own. So sad 😞, but this is Kenya so lazima uzoe hizi tabia. Kimbia na pace yako, don't do something coz nani amefanya.. utapasuka msamba! Kama msani usiwai jiwekea pressure kama hizi. Yes work hard but don't torture urself. Na mambo zingine.

Izi ndio vitu zimefanya wasani wetu wanakimbia kununua views, pressure hizi mafans wanawaekea. Don't make fun of ur own manze, we work so hard to keep you entertained. Ya Mungu ni mengi.. alafu kumbuka wanao kudharau siku moja watu kusalimia kwa heshima! Ata wewe mwenye uko hapo home na unaonyeshwa madharau siku moja utasalimiwa kwa heshima!” said Willy Paul.

Willy Paul’s statement comes after a Twitter user by the name Crazy Nairobian said that Kenyans need to combine their top talents in order to break Diamond’s record of garnering 1 million views within 8 hours and 60 Million Views within 4 months.

Diamond Platnumz and Koffi Olomide in Waah Video Pulse Live Kenya

“Itabidii tufinyilie Mejja , Nyash, Otile Brown, Willy Paul, Khaligraph Jones, Bahati N Sauti Sol Kwa Booth moja watoe Ngoma moja hatari yenye ita break hizi YouTube Records TZ wanaweka” reads Billy The Goat’s Tweet.

Just the other day, Harmonize’s song #Attitude ft Awilo Longomba and H. Baba managed to break Diamond’s record after clocking 100K views within 44 minutes. Currently the song has over 4 million views within 2 days.

On the other hand, Diamond’s song #Waah ft Koffi Olomide clocked 1 million views within 8 hours and now it has over 61 million views in 4 months.

Harmonize's record Pulse Live Kenya