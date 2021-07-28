MP enjoys Sh79,000 rare whisky, with message to billionarie husband [Photo]

The Kirinyaga woman rep shared the photo on her Facebook page and captioned “The North Star to my sails, blessed. Breaking bread with my husband.”

The two were sipping on The Macallan Rare Cask Black which is a special highland single malt whisky.

The alcoholic drink boasts a rare, dark and smoky character and retailing at Sh79,000 in Kenya, the whisky is a preserve of the wealthy.

According to the manufacturer, less than 100 casks maturing at The Macallan distillery have contributed to the creation of this out of character whisky.

“Smoky Macallan is rare - there is very little in existence - and once used these casks will be no more,” reads an excerpt on its website.

The Ngiricis enjoyed the heavy but sweet smell of a beautiful combination of dried fruits, nutmeg, ginger and beautifully polished oak plus dates, figs and raisins.

The couple's list of luxury cars include Cadillac Escalade, Maserati Levante, Rolls Royce Phantom, Infinity QX and a Range Rover Sport.

The two are rivals of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru whom they hope to topple in the 2022 general elections.

Wangui who is a member of Deputy President William Ruto’s hustler nation will be vying on a UDA ticket.

However, the DP’s camp has been on the spot lately over the wealth accumulated by himself and his key footsoldiers.

Their critics have been faulting them for appealing to ordinary Kenyans who are struggling to make ends meet but have huge bank balances.

One such case is Mathira MP who raised Sh12 million cash bail in a few hours to secure his release after he was arrested.

Ngirici: From Class Four dropout to billionaire

Multiple media reports say that Andrew dropped out of school in Class Four and turned into a car pusher until he met former NIS boss James Kanyotu who made him one of his personal assistants and business associates.

Andrew took a page from Kanyotu, who had invested heavily in real estate, security, property, hospitality, and large-scale farming, in addition to holding stakes in insurance, banking, manufacturing, and health.

“Ngirici stood alone by Kanyotu’s hospital bed when he took his last breath and you can, therefore, see the degree of trust the former top spy had in him,’’ a neighbour who sought anonymity informed The Standard.