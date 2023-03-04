Xtian Dela's mom tears up while asking him to return after vanishing 4 years ago [Video]

She emotionally recounted how she watched her son build his brand in the entertainment industry working with prominent names such as Jeff Koinage and was very proud of him.

The mother of 5, who is an actress in the Hullabaloo show said even his siblings have been unable to reach their brother.

Xtian Ndela and his girlfriend Fatmah Banj Pulse Live Kenya

Ms Nyongesa said trouble started when she raised concern about Xtian’s lifestyle and being a Christian she was saddened to see him wear tattoos, and indulge in what she termed as odd behaviour.

She explained that she did not have any malice for her son and was only looking out for his best interests.

The actress said it was unfortunate that her son had blocked her from all platforms and that she only receives occasional reports about his activity from other parties.

Ms Nyongesa divulged that she recently reached out to her son’s baby mama Fatma Banj, with a message asking Xtian to visit his family for an urgent matter. This also bore no fruits.

According to her neither she nor other family members have been introduced to Xtian's baby or his partner.

She added that even relatives in their extended family had raised concerns, about his whereabouts after missing several funerals.