I will be the MP of Westlands Constituency in 2022- Xtian Dela

In his post, Dela said the youth in Kenya have had enough of ‘old and useless’ politicians.

The blogger vowed to ‘show the power of social media’ and the impact the youth in Kenya can have.

Dela says that the voices of the youth must be heard and that he is hopeful to win the seat.

“Let’s show them the POWER of Social Media and the power of the YOUTH in Kenya who are TIRED of OLD and USELESS politicians!!!! I BELIEVE WE WILL WIN!!! OUR VOICES MUST BE HEARD!!!!”

Dela continued that despite not having a manifesto yet, one of the main things on his agenda is to create jobs and ‘safe spaces’ to inspire the youth’s creativity.

“I haven’t started on my Manifesto but one of the main things I MUST do in Westlands is create JOBS and SAFE spaces for young people to be creative and make money!”