ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Yemi Alade reacts to rumors of being pregnant for Togo's president

Babatunde Lawal

The duo is said to have been dating since 2017.

Yemi Alade, President of Togo [torizone]
Yemi Alade, President of Togo [torizone]

Nigerian singer Yemi Alade has reacted to the growing rumour that she is pregnant for the president of Togo, Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé Eyadéma.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The singer was said to be having an affair with Togo's president and to be pregnant for him.

The controversy began when gossip vlogger Tosin Silverdam took to his page to share video of a man claiming that Yemi Alade is pregnant with Togo's president, and the plan is for her to become his sixth wife.

Yemi Alade responded to the rumour by tweeting emojis, including a laughing emoji and a pregnant emoji.

Then she took a shot at rumour mongers. "The ment is different this Jan. If you no like your job,abeg pretend small when you see costumers na. This January people dey really Ment," she tweeted.

Alade, is a Nigerian Afropop singer, songwriter, actress and activist.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Jalango's legacy immortalised in new book [Details]

Jalango's legacy immortalised in new book [Details]

Teary Kamene Goro bows out of Kiss FM after 3 years [Video]

Teary Kamene Goro bows out of Kiss FM after 3 years [Video]

Amber Rose wants to stay single forever...says men are disgusting

Amber Rose wants to stay single forever...says men are disgusting

Larry Madowo lands leadership role in Africa-wide organisation

Larry Madowo lands leadership role in Africa-wide organisation

Harmonize dishes out free cash to fans in Kigali [Video]

Harmonize dishes out free cash to fans in Kigali [Video]

Kelvin Kinuthia reveals contents of private chats with Jimal Roho Safi

Kelvin Kinuthia reveals contents of private chats with Jimal Roho Safi

Nonini gives update on case against influencer Brian Mutinda

Nonini gives update on case against influencer Brian Mutinda

Yemi Alade reacts to rumors of being pregnant for Togo's president

Yemi Alade reacts to rumors of being pregnant for Togo's president

10 songs that cemented Daddy Owen's legacy as a gospel superstar

10 songs that cemented Daddy Owen's legacy as a gospel superstar

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

File image of Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi. Ex-Citizen TV journalist Anders Ihachi has landed a new role his office

Ex-Citizen TV journalist lands new role in Mudavadi’s office

Spice Diana and a screengrab from the video

Video: Mixed reactions as Spice Diana leaves little to imagination in TikTok video

Diamond Platnumz

I would rather hang around 100 snakes than this - Diamond reveals biggest fear [Video]

Singer Harmonize

Harmonize makes unexpected statement about Diamond during Rwanda visit