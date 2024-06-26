Celebrities rally as Janet Mbugua sends searing message to President Ruto

On June 26, Kenyan media personality Janet Mbugua took to social media to deliver a powerful message to President William Ruto.

Her plea came in the wake of a tragic day when several protesters were shot and killed in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) during demonstrations against the Finance Bill 2024.

Mbugua’s message, which has resonated with many Kenyans, emphasised the need for urgent and decisive action from the President.

The tragic events of June 25 in Kenya

On Tuesday, June 25, peaceful protests turned deadly. Demonstrators had gathered to voice their opposition to the Finance Bill 2024, which proposes increased taxes and other financial measures that many believe will further burden ordinary Kenyans.

The protests, which took place across several counties including Nairobi, Mombasa, and Kisumu, were marked by violent clashes between protesters and police.

In Nairobi’s CBD, police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowds. The situation escalated, and live ammunition was used, resulting in the deaths of several protesters.

This tragic turn of events has sparked outrage across the nation, with many calling for accountability and justice for the victims.

"People have sacrificed their lives for this country. You cannot shoot your way out of this crisis," Mbugua declared, urging the President to take responsibility and act to prevent further loss of life.

Janet Mbugua's call to action

Janet Mbugua’s message to the President is a call for significant changes in the government.

She highlighted the deep-seated issues of corruption and deceit that have plagued the nation for years, leading to widespread anger and disappointment among Kenyans.

Mbugua urged President Ruto to overhaul his cabinet, amend laws, and change his perception of the Kenyan people. Her words reflect the sentiments of many Kenyans who feel betrayed by a leadership that has left them feeling unsafe and disillusioned.

"Dear Mr. President, Years of corruption and deceit have united Kenyans in anger and disappointment.

"We demand change-in your cabinet, in the laws, and in your perception of the Kenyan people. Don't give people more reasons to protest against a leadership that has left them feeling unsafe and disillusioned," she wrote.

A call for leadership

Mbugua’s message also emphasized the need for President Ruto to step up as a leader during this critical time.

She urged him not to remain a bystander but to take proactive steps to address the crisis and restore faith in the government.

"Be a leader, not a bystander, watching your country go up in flames," Mbugua urged.

Support from other celebrities

Mbugua’s message has received widespread support from other celebrities and public figures in Kenya.

Many have echoed her sentiments, calling for the President to take immediate action to address the issues raised by the protesters and to ensure that justice is served for those who lost their lives.