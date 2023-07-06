The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

‘You don't wish us well’ - Chameleone’s dad blames sons’ illnesses on ‘haters’

Samson Waswa

Gerald Mayanja has tagged the sickness of his two sons Joseph Mayanja (Jose Chameleone) and Humphrey Mayanja on hate-filled Ugandans who wish nothing good for his family.

Gerald Mayanja says Ugandans don't wish his family well
Gerald Mayanja says Ugandans don't wish his family well

Mzee Mayanja said on Thursday that his family had been afflicted by the misfortune of his two sons falling sick at the same time and undergoing surgeries outside the country, because Ugandans don't wish them well.

Recommended articles

We’ve been having too many challenges in the family. You don't wish us well,” Mayanja told BBS tv in an interview.

People say they want us to fall so others can rise, as if you created us. If you don't like someone, God likes them, that is why he is still alive,” he added.

Chameleone and his elder brother Humphrey were both admitted and operated on this week in the United States. Both suffered stomach related complications.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chameleone needed surgery after he was reportedly found to have a problem with his gallbladder, which caused bile to leak into his gut.

Jose Chameleone was checked into ICU with a gallbladder complication
Jose Chameleone was checked into ICU with a gallbladder complication pulse uganda

Humphrey, who had just landed in the US on Monday, June 3, was also rushed to the emergency room and operated following a stomach infection.

In a Facebook post, he said his treatment involved inserting a nasogastric tube inside his stomach to get rid of the infections inside, but the doctors ended up carrying out a full surgery.

Mayanja said in the interview that he had not been able to speak to Chameleone yet because he was still too weak and unable to speak on the phone.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Humphrey, he said, he had stabilized and was likely to be discharged from hospital by the end of this week.

Samson Waswa Samson Waswa Samson Waswa is a reporter covering all topics in the entertainment world as well as political and current affairs.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenyan celebs & politicians flock new app 'Threads' after its launch

Kenyan celebs & politicians flock new app 'Threads' after its launch

Keke Palmer's boyfriend calls her out over transparent outfit to Usher's concert [VIDEO]

Keke Palmer's boyfriend calls her out over transparent outfit to Usher's concert [VIDEO]

‘You don't wish us well’ - Chameleone’s dad blames sons’ illnesses on ‘haters’

‘You don't wish us well’ - Chameleone’s dad blames sons’ illnesses on ‘haters’

Street-sound pioneers: 4 DJs who revolutionized the matatu music scene

Street-sound pioneers: 4 DJs who revolutionized the matatu music scene

U.S. rapper Tyga reacts to matatu bearing his image

U.S. rapper Tyga reacts to matatu bearing his image

Sherlyne Anyango apologizes for dumping Oga Obinna

Sherlyne Anyango apologizes for dumping Oga Obinna

Jalango's Biography: Education, family, radio career & rebellion against Raila

Jalango's Biography: Education, family, radio career & rebellion against Raila

Ezekiel Mutua offers Simple Boy a job amidst financial crunch

Ezekiel Mutua offers Simple Boy a job amidst financial crunch

Diamond counters critics with Koffi Olomide studio teaser

Diamond counters critics with Koffi Olomide studio teaser

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kamene Goro with DJ Bonez

DJ Bonez admits he's struggling with Kamene Goro's smoking habit

Zari and Shakib

Zari calls Shakib 'fala' in leaked audio as U.K. trip goes south

Willis Raburu, Ivy Namu and their children enjoying a cake

Ivy Namu reminisces meeting Willis Raburu at work as colleagues bid him farewell [WATCH]

Radio Citizen presenter Shatta Bway

Emotional Shatta Bway cuts down dreadlock to honour late wife [WATCH]