Singer and EMB boss Kevin Bahati has poured out his heart to wife Diana Marua thanking her for always being there for him and building a family together.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the father of four said he met her when he was only a small boy, and she has walked with him through to being a man.

The singer stated that Diana Marua has been the best mother to their kids, as he prayed for God’s protection and prosperity upon her life.

You have walked with me through this Journey to being a Man – Bahati to wife Diana Marua

“I met you When I was Just a Boy; You have walked with me through this Journey to being a Man. Thank You for being there for me and giving me an opportunity to Build a Family Together. You have been the Best Mother my Kids could ever have. May God keep you, Protect and Make you Prosperous for us My Love... You are Forever My #WCW ❤❤❤ @diana_marua,” wrote Bahati.

The singer has made it a routine to always pour praise on his wife every now and then and just recently she gifted her a multi-million car for their fifth anniversary, as well as land title deeds, all in her name.

He has also made it tradition to always gift her whenever something major happens in their lives.