Young star Kaydexx taking over the music industry as he drops new tune #JibiJibi

The new tune premiered on different streaming platform across the world on August 13, 2021 and already fans are jamming to the new release.

The banger come weeks after the success of Isabella, a song the Nigerian star featured Kenya’s finest Naiboi.

Singer Kaydexx Pulse Live Kenya

Just like any other club banger, #JebiJebi is undeniably what his African fans were anticipating for before he finally served it on his YouTube channel.

The 23-year-old singer has not only been pleasing ears with his impressive music but also turning heads with his lifestyle.

Unlike most artists, Kaydex has identified his target audience; and every now and then he makes sure that all his female fans feel appreciated and loved through his music!

Kaydexx is a darling to many Kenyans thanks to his music and fashion sense that have really catapulted him to greater heights as far as the entertainment industry is concerned.