Flamboyant Nigerian singer Kayode Michael Fayehun alias Kaydexx has dropped a new banger dubbed #JibiJibi and its reception is good.
Young star Kaydexx taking over the music industry as he drops new tune #JibiJibi
The Flamboyant singer back with a new tune
The new tune premiered on different streaming platform across the world on August 13, 2021 and already fans are jamming to the new release.
The banger come weeks after the success of Isabella, a song the Nigerian star featured Kenya’s finest Naiboi.
Just like any other club banger, #JebiJebi is undeniably what his African fans were anticipating for before he finally served it on his YouTube channel.
The 23-year-old singer has not only been pleasing ears with his impressive music but also turning heads with his lifestyle.
Unlike most artists, Kaydex has identified his target audience; and every now and then he makes sure that all his female fans feel appreciated and loved through his music!
Kaydexx is a darling to many Kenyans thanks to his music and fashion sense that have really catapulted him to greater heights as far as the entertainment industry is concerned.
In 2017, Kaydexx made regional news after flying Tekno's producer to Kenya for a super expensive video shoot held in Karen, Nairobi.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke