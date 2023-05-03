The sports category has moved to a new website.

YouTuber 2mbili shuts down woman's advances in his DMs

Fabian Simiyu

YouTuber 2mbili has given the preferences of the type of lady that he can date or marry

YouTuber 2mbili exposed a woman who was trying to hit on him in his inbox and wanted to date him, despite the content creator himself not being interested in pursuing a relationship.

According to 2mbili, the lady appears to be around 25 years old, which automatically disqualifies her as he prefers women older than himself. He emphasized that age is not just a number when it comes to dating.

Furthermore, he stated that he would only consider dating a nurse or a woman who is already a mother, or ideally, someone who possesses both qualities.

"I'm not ready to introduce my kids to another woman who ain't ready for responsibilities, unaeza fua jeans ya LV?" 2mbili inquired.

2mbili refused to comment on whether he was dating back in 2022 during an interview on Kiss 100, and there have been questions about whether he is currently seeing someone, but no one knows the answer to that.

As of November 2022, the YouTuber had seven children, and it is not clear whether another one is on the way, since he made it public that he wants to have 10 children by the time he is done having kids.

READ: Obinna speaks out after 3rd serious assault on 2mbili by baby mama

The YouTuber has sired the kids with different baby mamas and he had a rough year in 2022 when one of his baby mamas assaulted him physically.

Oga Obinna was forced to speak up for the YouTuber when he was assaulted by his baby mama and comedian YY also came out and said that 2mbili once lied that he had been attacked by goons yet he had been burnt by hot water.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
