YouTuber 2mbili shuts down woman's advances in his DMs

According to 2mbili, the lady appears to be around 25 years old, which automatically disqualifies her as he prefers women older than himself. He emphasized that age is not just a number when it comes to dating.

Furthermore, he stated that he would only consider dating a nurse or a woman who is already a mother, or ideally, someone who possesses both qualities.

"I'm not ready to introduce my kids to another woman who ain't ready for responsibilities, unaeza fua jeans ya LV?" 2mbili inquired.

Is 2mbili dating?

2mbili refused to comment on whether he was dating back in 2022 during an interview on Kiss 100, and there have been questions about whether he is currently seeing someone, but no one knows the answer to that.

As of November 2022, the YouTuber had seven children, and it is not clear whether another one is on the way, since he made it public that he wants to have 10 children by the time he is done having kids.

The YouTuber has sired the kids with different baby mamas and he had a rough year in 2022 when one of his baby mamas assaulted him physically.