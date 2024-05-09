Yvette Obura addresses whether she & Bahati are back together, reveals their only fight

In an interview on Mpasho Live, Obura shed light on various aspects of her life, and how Bahati's wife, Diana Marua has come through for her in the past.

Why Yvette Obura broke up with her amazing boyfriend

Obura revealed that she and her now ex-partner ended their relationship last year.

Despite how amazing the man was, she made it clear that she does not entertain infidelity or sharing her partner.

"Am not dating and I love it hear. I had somebody but shit happens. I dont share my man and if I get into a situation where I feel like I am sharing, then it's a wrap... I dont entertain flirting, cheating anything. I gave him several chances. There is no possibility of getting back with him," she said.

However, while Obura and the man may have ended their romantic relationship, they maintain communication that has transitioned into a friendship.

She highlighted the seriousness of their relationship by mentioning that they were each other's next of kin and handled important matters like banking and school responsibilities together.

"We do talk, but we got to a place where we were like we can just be friends. He was on my next of kin and I was on his next of kin list, It was that serious. Unapata nikienda kufanya kitu kwa bank naulizwa huyo mwingine ako wapi akuje asign.

"Ama nikikosekana kwa shule ya kina Mueni ama Bahati pia asipatikane, ni yeye anatafutwa. Mimi nilikuwa najua naolewa. Nilikuwa nishamuintroduce kwa Mueni but we had to explain to her what happened. She's so mature," she said.

Yvette Obura's co-parenting journey with Bahati

Regarding co-parenting with Bahati and his wife, Diana Marua, Obura had nothing but praise.

She described them as exemplary parents to their daughter, Mueni, and emphasized that they have never had any major conflicts.

Obura expressed gratitude for the harmonious co-parenting arrangement, emphasizing that Mueni's well-being remains their top priority.

"Co-parenting is amazing. I think the only fight we have with bahati is that anataka Mueni akae kwake sana. Hatujawahi pigana. They are amazing people," she said.

Yvette Obura speaks on rumours about getting back with Bahati

Obura addressed online rumors suggesting that she had rekindled her relationship with Bahati, categorically denying any such occurrence.

She emphasised the importance of respecting Bahati's marriage to Diana and urged others to do the same.

Obura reiterated that she broke up with her boyfriend just last year, questioning how and when possible it was for her to have reconciled with Bahati

"When? Never! My break-up happened last year, so ilihappen Lini? Make it make sense," she said.

Yvette Obura pours praise on Diana Bahati

In a heartfelt moment, Obura showered Diana Bahati with praise for her role as a mother to Mueni.

She recounted a time when Diana provided support during a difficult period, demonstrating her kindness and generosity.

"Diana Bahati is such an amazing mum and am giving her her flowers. There's this one time I had a very bad mental break-down and she took Mueni for like two weeks. Huwezi lea mtoi ukiwa mentally unwell. Hio ndio siku nakaanga hivi najiambia this girl is heaven sent. Hata nguo mob sinunuliangi Mueni. Anakujanga tu ananiambia ni Diana amenunua. Anamwitanga mum," she said.

