Bahati’s Baby Mama Yvette Obura penned down an emotional letter to her daughter Mueni Bahati, teaching her how to navigate in a world full of hatred and be thankful in all circumstances.

In her heartfelt letter, Ms Obura told her daughter to prepare to be scrutinized and criticized by people because her life is already in the public.

She further disclosed that people have already started calling her ugly, something she doesn’t agree with.

They're already calling you ugly- Bahati’s baby Mama cries out in emotional letter to daughter

You will still be castigated

“You'll understand even in your silence; you will still be castigated. But in all these mama, live your purpose.Be ugly,fat,thin, disabled but never forget to appreciate God for HIS doing.It's a cruel world out here mama, people learnt to spread hate more than love without them thinking about other people's emotions but it will always be you against the world. Your life is out there as you grow up be ready for everything that will be thrown at you, they're already calling you ugly but in my eyes you're the most beautiful person . 😊Be like mummy a weak woman with a strong GOD.I love you mama @mueni_bahati,” reads part of Yvette Obura’s letter.

ALSO READ: Why I fell out with Bahati’s Baby Mama Yvette Obura - Diana Marua

They're already calling you ugly- Bahati’s baby Mama cries out in emotional letter to daughter

Here is the Full Letter to Mueni Bahati

“One day you'll be old enough to understand how the world works,

You'll understand the meaning of smiling to the world when your world is crumbling,

You'll understand that you don't need to give explanations,

You'll understand to live according to your own terms,

You'll understand that you'll never be Beautiful in every eyes,

You'll understand how to go through bullying and not defend yourself,

You'll understand that growing up is a big scam,

You'll understand to sit in a corner and sob,

You'll understand to go to bed and wake up with swollen eyes, it's part of growing up,

You'll understand it's okay not to be okay,

You'll understand even in your silence, you will still be castigated. But in all these mama, live your purpose.Be ugly,fat,thin, disabled but never forget to appreciate God for HIS doing.It's a cruel world out here mama, people learnt to spread hate more than love without them thinking about other people's emotions but it will always be you against the world. Your life is out there as you grow up be ready for everything that will be thrown at you, they're already calling you ugly but in my eyes you're the most beautiful person . 😊Be like mummy a weak woman with a strong GOD.

I love you mama @mueni_bahati,” reads the letter.