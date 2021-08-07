Zari celebrates first born's 18th birthday with heartfelt post

Zari Hassan who couldn’t keep calm about her son’s 18th birthday took to her social media accounts and jotted down a heartwarming message.

Her post attracted lots of positive responses from a section of the 9 plus million followers on her Instagram, many wishing the young man a happy birthday.

The elated Zari expressed how she has for long been praying to God and waiting for this day to come saying she spent most of her days looking at her son and wondering what he will be like when grown.

Zari felt blessed and happy for the gift of life and joy that God has made them reach this far.

“Help me wish my son a happy 18th birthday. Phew, only God knows how I prayed to be here this day. Being my 1st child I spent most of my days looking at you wondering what you will be like. And by God's grace here we are. We are so blessed 🙌. Happy birthday and praying for many more blessed years of life ahead. I love you,” she posted.

Pinto is the Deputy President of his school and recently became a rugby captain.

The socialite cum entrepreneur has three sons from with the late Uganda businessman Ivan Ssemwanga while her daughter and last born son are from her previous relationship with Bongo star Diamond Platnumz.

In July she put up a video capturing her reaction after daughter Tiffah Dangote, said that she (Zari) is still in love with her father Diamond.

Ms Hassan was quick to dismiss the claims, branding Tiffah as a cute little liar who was misleading her followers.

“Let me tell you all about my Mom and my Dad in love…” said Tiffah.

In a quick rejoinder, Zari replied “No, It’s not true, that’s not true talk about something else. You are such a cute little liar. Say good night to the people because you are talking too much.

Tiffah went on to say; Papa is crazy; let me tell you what papa did” before she was interrupted by her mother.

In an another video, Tiffah said that she made a card for her Dad while at school; "I made a card for my Dad, but I lost it... I took like 40 hours, I made it at school with Papa’s colouring. We coloured nicely”,