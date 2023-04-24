Zari denies being a Musoga, netizens reject receipts

In the video shared on TikTok, Zari appears to claim that being born in Walukuba doesn't make her a Musoga, yet that place is found in Jinja Municipality.

"People are like, how do you then connect to Basoga?" said Zari.

"I grew up in a town called Jinja. But before Jinja, I was born in a town called Walukuba.

"Few people would know... Ugandans would know where Walukuba is.

"I was born in Walikuba, we moved to Jinja, so Jinja being the town of Basogas... Everybody is branded a Musoga.

"So, that's how people think I'm a Musoga, but no, we just grew up in Busoga. Makes sense!"

The commenters weren't having any of it.

"🥰🥰🥰 confuse dem but walukuba is part of Jinja," reads a comment.

Another comment reads: "Walukuba is in jinja 😂😂 confuse them till they will learn to mind on their business 😂😂"

Goes another: "I was also born and grew up there but am nologer a musoga."

"walukuba is a part in Jinja she is a musoga," reads another.

Another asked: "so which tribe are those people who are born in Walukuba?"

Some seemed to side with her.

Another comment says: "me I saw zariz legs not for basoga my she z Somalian and rwandee"

Said another commenter: "yes.. growing up in a place doesn't mean yo part of that place...wamma I understand you.. growing and born in Kampala doesn't make ue a muganda"