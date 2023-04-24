The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Zari denies being a Musoga, netizens reject receipts

Mzee Asingwire

Zarinah Hassan denied being a Musoga but netizens rejected the information she presented.

Zari Hassan
Zari Hassan

Hassan, who also goes by Zari, said she was born in Walukuba and raised in Jinja.

Recommended articles

In the video shared on TikTok, Zari appears to claim that being born in Walukuba doesn't make her a Musoga, yet that place is found in Jinja Municipality.

"People are like, how do you then connect to Basoga?" said Zari.

"I grew up in a town called Jinja. But before Jinja, I was born in a town called Walukuba.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Few people would know... Ugandans would know where Walukuba is.

"I was born in Walikuba, we moved to Jinja, so Jinja being the town of Basogas... Everybody is branded a Musoga.

"So, that's how people think I'm a Musoga, but no, we just grew up in Busoga. Makes sense!"

The commenters weren't having any of it.

"🥰🥰🥰 confuse dem but walukuba is part of Jinja," reads a comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another comment reads: "Walukuba is in jinja 😂😂 confuse them till they will learn to mind on their business 😂😂"

Goes another: "I was also born and grew up there but am nologer a musoga."

"walukuba is a part in Jinja she is a musoga," reads another.

Another asked: "so which tribe are those people who are born in Walukuba?"

Some seemed to side with her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another comment says: "me I saw zariz legs not for basoga my she z Somalian and rwandee"

Said another commenter: "yes.. growing up in a place doesn't mean yo part of that place...wamma I understand you.. growing and born in Kampala doesn't make ue a muganda"

Zari has previously said that she is half Indian, half Somali.

Mzee Asingwire Mzee Asingwire Mzee Asingwire is an Entertainment Writer.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Awinja's Perfect Wedding: Actress confirms wedding was part of a show

Awinja's Perfect Wedding: Actress confirms wedding was part of a show

Kameme FM's Pastor Kiengei receives cash from mother-in-law as birthday gift

Kameme FM's Pastor Kiengei receives cash from mother-in-law as birthday gift

10 little-known details about controversial pastor Paul Mackenzie

10 little-known details about controversial pastor Paul Mackenzie

Natalie Githinji opens up about how her medical condition affected her love life

Natalie Githinji opens up about how her medical condition affected her love life

Inside Daddy Owen's Sh37M hospital hostel in Kijabe

Inside Daddy Owen's Sh37M hospital hostel in Kijabe

The Lion of Sudah: Why Bensoul celebrates weed in his latest album

The Lion of Sudah: Why Bensoul celebrates weed in his latest album

'You are not my mother,' - Ayra Starr dismisses those criticising her dressing

'You are not my mother,' - Ayra Starr dismisses those criticising her dressing

Davido escapes onstage attack at Lagos concert

Davido escapes onstage attack at Lagos concert

Yvette Obura answers trolls accusing her of not moving on from relationship with Bahati

Yvette Obura answers trolls accusing her of not moving on from relationship with Bahati

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mammito Eunice

Mammito Eunice bids farewell to Nairobi love - It's over!

Bi Ua of Citizen's Sultana series

7 interesting fun facts about Bi Ua of 'Sultana' series

Fancy Makadia and boyfriend

Akothee's daughter introduces lover days after mum's wedding

Phil Director and Kate Actress

Kate Actress & Phil Director abruptly terminate Milele FM interview