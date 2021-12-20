South Africa based Ugandan Businesswoman Zari Hassan is elated after winning two awards at the 2021 African Social Entertainment Awards (ASEA) in South Africa.
Zari Hassan over the moon as she scoops 2 awards in one Night [Photos]
Ms Hassan won the award for the Best Entrepreneur of the year as well as Sophisticated woman of the year award.
Taking to social media, the mother of five, expressed gratitude towards her fans for making her a winner.
"Thank you for your votes,” wrote Zari Hassan.
“Congratulations to @zarithebosslady for bagging this years award under category Sophisticated Woman of the year 2021,.
Congratulations to @zarithebosslady for bagging this years award under category Entrepreneur of the year 2021,” reads a message from ASEA organizers.
Zari who had been nominated in three categories; Influencer of the year, Sophisticated woman of the year and Entrepreneur of the year, took home two awards.
The Gala for the awards went down at the Galleria Conference and Event Venue Sandton, South Africa.
10 Million Followers
On the other hand, Zari has clocked 10 million followers on Instagram and she is happy about it. In an update, Madam Boss jot down an appreciation note to her fans and followers for helping her achieve the new milestone.
“Napenda kuchukua nafasi hii ya kipekee kabisa kuwashukuru Vipenzi vyangu wote, Bila kuwasahau visolokonkwinyo wote 🤣 maana wao ndio wamejazana hapa kwenye 10M utasema nina serve biriani la Sele Bonge😆🤭
Jamani 10M si mchezo, nasema Asanteni sana haya si mapenzi bali ni MAHABA ya hali ya juu kabisa. Nawapenda sana sana #zeehiveforlife baby🌹 10M ya kibabe 🥂 Thank you so much for the love ❤,” reads Zari Hassan post.
