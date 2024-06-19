The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Why Zari Hassan does not want to live with her husband Shakib Lutaaya

Lynet Okumu

Zari Hassan opens up about why she prefers time apart from her husband Shakib Lutaaya.

Businesswoman Zari Hassan with her husband Shakib Lutaaya
  • Zari Hassan and her husband Shakib Lutaaya prefer time apart to maintain their long-distance relationship
  • They have found ways to make their marriage work despite living in different countries (South Africa and Uganda
  • The separation helps keep their love fresh and makes reunions more special

Recommended articles

Maintaining a long-distance relationship can be challenging, but Ugandan businesswoman Zari Hassan and her husband, Shakib Lutaaya, have found a way to make it work.

The couple recently discussed how they navigate their long-distance marriage and offered advice to other couples considering a similar arrangement.

Zari lives in South Africa while Shakib resides in Uganda. Despite the physical distance, their relationship has flourished over the past two years, supported by frequent travel and a shared understanding of their individual commitments.

Businesswoman Zari Hassan with her husband Shakib Lutaaya

They shared how this arrangement benefits their relationship and helps them maintain their bond.

Shakib acknowledged the practicality of their arrangement, emphasizing that their ability to afford frequent flights makes the distance manageable.

“I live in Uganda, and you live in South Africa, but I can see you anytime I want to and you can also fly to Uganda anytime you wanna see me. It's a good thing. It's not bad for people who are working,” he says.

He noted that neither of them can permanently relocate due to their business commitments in their respective countries.

Businesswoman Zari Hassan with her husband Shakib Lutaaya

The couple agrees that the separation helps keep their love fresh. According to Shakib, their regular time apart makes their reunions more special.

“Every time you fly to South Africa I miss you. We're married and whenever we have fights and then you fly back, it makes me miss you more. Makes me wanna come over very quickly,” he explains.

Zari echoed her husband's sentiment, explaining that living separately adds excitement to their relationship.

“If we live together, I will be bored of you. I will get tired of seeing you every day. It's nice when I'm looking forward to seeing you,” she confessed.

Businesswoman Zari Hassan with her husband Shakib Lutaaya

The anticipation of their next meeting keeps the passion alive, making each reunion feel like a special occasion. Zari adds, “When we are living separately, I look forward to doing things for my husband with passion.”

She admitted that the separation works well for her busy lifestyle, which includes managing her businesses, taking care of her children, and maintaining her social life.

"I would be tired. I can't stand you for a month. I'm busy. I'm doing a lot of adverts, am traveling, then kids, running the business, and there's me and my social life. For me to put all that together and add you, my husband is overwhelming.

“For me, 80 percent is a good thing. We keep missing each other, we love each other and the fire is always burning. The 20 percent is only when you miss someone sexually but they are not there,” she explained.

Businesswoman Zari Hassan with her husband Shakib Lutaaya

While Shakib emphasised the importance of affordability in sustaining their long-distance relationship, Zari placed trust at the forefront.

She argued that trust is the foundation of their marriage, with affordability being a close second. Shakib, however, insists that both elements are crucial.

“Imagine if you are in different countries and I can't fly to come see you when I miss you, what's going to happen? She will end up looking for someone to service her. And that's not a good thing,” he said, highlighting the practical challenges of long-distance love.

Zari Hassan and her husband Shakib Cham Lutaaya

Despite their current contentment with the arrangement, both Zari and Shakib recognise that their situation might change in the future.

Shakib mentioned the possibility of eventually living together permanently. “For now, it will be like this but for years to come it will change. You'll come back and settle because now you'll have little work and we will need each other's company,” he suggested.

Zari, however, remains focused on the present benefits.

Lynet Okumu
