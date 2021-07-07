Zari’s reaction after daughter Tiffah said she still Loves Diamond (Video)

On Tuesday, Zari shared a number of short videos via her daughter’s Instagram account and one of them left her in shock after Tiffah said she still loves Diamond.

Ms Hassan was quick to dismiss the claims, branding Tiffah as a cute little liar who was misleading her followers.

Diamond Platnumz, Zari Hassan and their Kids Nillan and Tiffah Pulse Live Kenya

“Let me tell you all about my Mom and my Dad in love…” said Tiffah.

In a quick rejoinder Zari replied “No, It’s not true, that’s not true talk about something else. You are such a cute little liar. Say good night to the people because you are talking too much.

Tiffah went on to say; Papa is crazy; let me tell you what papa did” before she was interrupted by her mother.

In an another video, Tiffah said that she made a card for her Dad while at school; "I made a card for my Dad, but I lost it... I took like 40 hours, I made it at school with Papa’s colouring. We coloured nicely”,

“But we have your papa’s card here, will give it to him some day, the one you di for father’s day, I kept it; Zari interjected.

Dark Stallion

This come days after Zari hinted that she had ended her relationship with Dark Stallion, the man she introduced as her lover in 2021.

A cross check done by Pulse Live indicates that Ms Hassan has deleted all the photos she ever took with her new man, something that has left many of fans worried.

In a cryptic message, Ms Hassan insinuated that she had to let him go because they were not building each other in any way.

“I miss him, but I had to let him go. If it doesn’t build me I won’t Keep it” reads Zari Hassan message that has left a section of her fans with questions.

Zari Hassan with her new Man Pulse Live Kenya

Critics