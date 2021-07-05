Zari raises eyebrows as she deletes all photos with new man 'Dark Stallion'

A cross check done by Pulse Live indicates that Ms Hassan has deleted all the photos she ever took with her new man identified as Dark Stallion, something that has left many of fans worried.

In her cryptic message, Ms Hassan insinuated that she had to let him go because they were not building each other in any way.

“I miss him, but I had to let him go. If it doesn’t build me I won’t Keep it” reads Zari Hassan message that has left a section of her fans with questions.

Critics

Zari unveiled the face of her new man on February 14, after months of keeping him away from the public eye. That was the first time, netizens were having a clear look at Zari’s “Dark Stallion” as all the previous photos had been captured strategically to hide his face.

The unveiling came days’ after she hit out at critics who were claiming that affair with her new man branded “Dark Stallion” won't last.

The socialite mentioned that she doesn't care if the relationship will last or not, but she was already having a good time with her new boyfriend.

"Most miserable people will want to see you in their WhatsApp group. Don't count me in that category a beg. I refuse to be one of you. Happiness lives here. If it ends in tears let it, what will you as a person lose?" wrote Zari Hassan.

Unmasking Dark Stallion

In an exclusive Interview in April 2021, a source privy to the matter told Pulse Live Kenya that Dark Stallion is a Nigerian National living in Johannesburg, South Africa. Adding that his official name is Jerry Ebi Ebi and he is not a fan of social media.

A further spot check by Pulse Live disclosed in one of his social media pages, he claims to be a Chief Coach in a company called Talk Master Consultants.

KingBae

The mother of five had opted to try her luck in relationships again, months after confessing that her affair with the man she had introduced as KingBae did not last.

In an interview with Wasafi TV, Ms Hassan revealed that things did not work out and they had to go separate ways.

“Nobody goes into a relationship thinking that I just wanna be in this relationship short term. You go there hoping it gonna work and grow together. Yes, KingBae was there he was such a chilled Guy but shit happens and it didn’t last na kila mtu akaenda zake but we still talk once in a while because he was attached to our lives," said Zari Hassan.