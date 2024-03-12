'Zora' star Ryan Mwenda turns to Uhuru & Ruto for support after losing 3 relatives in fire

In a social media post on March 12, Ryan shared the heartbreaking news of losing three dear ones in a fire that engulfed a house in South B.

Expressing profound sorrow, Ryan described the pain as indescribable and asked for prayers during this challenging time.

"I am absolutely devastated. Words can't explain my pain during this moment. The loss of my 3 relatives in such a short period has been heavy on us as a family. We ask that you keep us in your prayers," he wrote.

Ryan Mwenda pleads for Uhuru & Ruto's help

In the emotional video shared by the 16-year-old actor, he identified himself as the nephew of Jackie, cousin to Tymara Karimi, and a close friend to Kinya, the three individuals who tragically lost their lives in the fire.

Addressing his friends and the nation's leaders, Ryan humbly implored for help in ensuring that his relatives and friends receive the respect and honor they deserve in their final rites.

He specifically reached out to former President Uhuru Kenyatta and current President William Ruto, urging them to come to his family's aid during this trying time.

"On Saturday, March 2, I lost them all in a tragic fire that burnt down their entire house. It's such a devastating time. I am humbling appealing to my friends and the fourth president Uhuru Mwigai Kenyatta and the fifth president William Samoei Ruto to come to the aid of my family and me. Please help us give them a befitting send-off," he said.

Three people die in South B fire tragedy

According to reports, the victims had attempted to seek help as the fire engulfed their house.

The sister of one of the victims shared the harrowing account on social media, expressing deep regret for not being able to assist them during their final moments.

She recounted the poignant image of her young niece desperately clinging to the door, calling out for her grandfather in hopes of rescue.

"I am saddened to learn about the painful deaths you went through calling for help that was not forthcoming. Forgive me, forgive us. We were not there when you called for help. We found all your bodies near the door; you would have made it out if a little effort was put in and doors or windows open," she wrote on Facebook.

