Alivuka mipaka - Zuchu details drama she caused over Diamond's kiss with Fantana

Speaking in an interview on Wasafi Media, Zuchu, who has always denied any romantic involvement with Diamond, said her friend crossed the line by kissing Fantana on screen.

The singer admitted that she was so angry that she even destroyed some property at her boss' house.

"It happened, and I was so angry. Rafiki yangu alivuka mipaka; those are not things we do on TV," Zuchu said.

She shared that she sent a video of the property destruction to Diamond, who made endless calls to her, all of which went unanswered.

"He was calling me, but I just wasn't picking up his calls. I was done. Lakini eventually, I picked up his calls. Sijui kwanini nakuwa mrahisi sana kwake.

"Trust me, I don't give second chances. I just picked up and said what I said, and that was it," Zuchu explained.

Why Zuchu decided to forgive Diamond

Zuchu later revealed that she decided to forgive her friend after he provided explanations. She had learned that those closest to you are the ones who can hurt you the most, and yet you can't live without them.

However, she made it clear that she does not condone disrespect from people she loves.

"The people you love the most are the ones who are going to hurt you the most, and I am not saying you condone disrespect.

"Kwa maelezo alonipa ilichukua muda kuifuta, lakini nkaamua kumsamehe," she noted.

Regarding future relationships, Zuchu stated that she would not impose restrictions on a lover, as she believes that true love is when both partners are free to be themselves.

According to her, If one party is dissatisfied, they can choose to walk away.

Diamond and Fantana caused a frenzy on the internet when they shared a kiss on the Netflix reality show Young Famous and African.

The impact of the kiss was so profound that it left Diamond in awe, exclaiming, "I thought I was the best kisser until I kissed Fantana. She wasn't just kissing me; she was devouring me. It was the best kiss ever."