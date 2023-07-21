ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Alivuka mipaka - Zuchu details drama she caused over Diamond's kiss with Fantana

Amos Robi

Diamond described Fantana as the best kisser she had ever encountered after the kiss

Zuchu, Diamond and Fantana
Zuchu, Diamond and Fantana

Tanzanian singer Zuchu has addressed, for the first time, her reaction to her 'friend' Diamond sharing a kiss on a reality tv show with Ghanaian star Fantana.

Recommended articles

Speaking in an interview on Wasafi Media, Zuchu, who has always denied any romantic involvement with Diamond, said her friend crossed the line by kissing Fantana on screen.

The singer admitted that she was so angry that she even destroyed some property at her boss' house.

"It happened, and I was so angry. Rafiki yangu alivuka mipaka; those are not things we do on TV," Zuchu said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She shared that she sent a video of the property destruction to Diamond, who made endless calls to her, all of which went unanswered.

"He was calling me, but I just wasn't picking up his calls. I was done. Lakini eventually, I picked up his calls. Sijui kwanini nakuwa mrahisi sana kwake.

"Trust me, I don't give second chances. I just picked up and said what I said, and that was it," Zuchu explained.

Pulse Influencer Awards 2023: Music Influencer of the Year

Zuchu in a photo shared on June 24, 2023, on Instagram.
Zuchu in a photo shared on June 24, 2023, on Instagram. Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Diamond Platnumz declares Fantana as best kisser ever, says ‘she was eating me’

Zuchu later revealed that she decided to forgive her friend after he provided explanations. She had learned that those closest to you are the ones who can hurt you the most, and yet you can't live without them.

However, she made it clear that she does not condone disrespect from people she loves.

"The people you love the most are the ones who are going to hurt you the most, and I am not saying you condone disrespect.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Kwa maelezo alonipa ilichukua muda kuifuta, lakini nkaamua kumsamehe," she noted.

Regarding future relationships, Zuchu stated that she would not impose restrictions on a lover, as she believes that true love is when both partners are free to be themselves.

According to her, If one party is dissatisfied, they can choose to walk away.

READ: Zuchu explains why she offers limited chances when in a relationship

Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu
Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Diamond and Fantana caused a frenzy on the internet when they shared a kiss on the Netflix reality show Young Famous and African.

The impact of the kiss was so profound that it left Diamond in awe, exclaiming, "I thought I was the best kisser until I kissed Fantana. She wasn't just kissing me; she was devouring me. It was the best kiss ever."

The reality show also featured Diamond's ex-lover Zari Hassan.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Charisma explains why his ex Foi Wambui was a perfect match

Charisma explains why his ex Foi Wambui was a perfect match

Ariana Grande reportedly dating co-star amid divorce with husband Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande reportedly dating co-star amid divorce with husband Dalton Gomez

Alivuka mipaka - Zuchu details drama she caused over Diamond's kiss with Fantana

Alivuka mipaka - Zuchu details drama she caused over Diamond's kiss with Fantana

Eric Omondi returns to activism in latest act

Eric Omondi returns to activism in latest act

Sauti Sol's former record label appoints new MD for Southern & East Africa

Sauti Sol's former record label appoints new MD for Southern & East Africa

VIDEO: 'Can't happen in Africa' robot delivers food order to surprised customer

VIDEO: 'Can't happen in Africa' robot delivers food order to surprised customer

Uganda’s Michael Kiwanuka makes it to President Obama’s summer playlist

Uganda’s Michael Kiwanuka makes it to President Obama’s summer playlist

'Jina hutaki?' Meme maker Omusula secures job in Parliament after public appeal

'Jina hutaki?' Meme maker Omusula secures job in Parliament after public appeal

Burna Boy & Ayra Starr make Obama's annual Summer Playlist

Burna Boy & Ayra Starr make Obama's annual Summer Playlist

Pulse Sports

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Screen grab of Crazy Kennar's latest skit

Kenya Power replies to Crazy Kennar, he roasted civil servants who carry branded merch home [Video]

Yasin Cengiz

Turkish belly dancer Yasin dispels rumours of his death with TikTok videos

Caroline Mutoko

Caroline Mutoko's Biography: Education, children, net worth & 19-year media career

Photo collage of Diana Marua & KRG The Don

Fans criticise KRG The Don for touching Diana B inappropriately at a club [Video]