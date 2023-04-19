The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
'Young, Famous & African' back with new celebrity cast

Amos Robi

The first season featured top celebrities such as Diamond Platnumz, Zari Hassan and 2Baba

They stole our format – Eric Omondi Netflix series Young, Famous and African

The highly-anticipated reality series, 'Young, Famous and African' is back for its second season.

The new season of the series which first premiered in 2022 is set for May 19, with a new celebrity cast that promises to bring more drama, entertainment, and excitement to the screens.

The new season will premiere on Netflix and is set to bring on board celebrities such as Bonang Matheba, Luis Munana, Fantana, Rosette, and Sebabatso.

These stars are expected to bring their unique personalities and diverse backgrounds to the show, making it an even more thrilling watch for fans.

The trailer for the new season is already out which has left fans even anticipating more from the stars.

The series features a select group of stars from various African countries, including South Africa, Nigeria, Tanzania, and Uganda.

The show follows these celebrities as they navigate their love lives, careers, and conflicts in the bustling city of Johannesburg, South Africa.

The cast includes well-known names such as 2Baba and Annie Macaulay-Idibia, Swanky Jerry, Khanyi Mbau, Diamond Platnumz, Nadia Nakai, Zari Hassan, Andile Ncube, and Naked DJ.

As with other reality shows that focus on wealthy individuals, 'Young, Famous & African' offers viewers a glimpse into the everyday lives and projects of people with significant financial means.

Through the show, audiences can observe how the other side lives, as the cast members navigate their demanding careers and tempestuous love lives amidst the glitz and glamour of Johannesburg.

Young, Famous and African
Young, Famous and African

The series aims to provide a unique perspective on the lives of African celebrities, shedding light on the challenges they face in their careers and personal lives.

In July 2022, the Young, Famous and African series earned its first international nomination in the 11th annual National Reality TV Awards in the United Kingdom.

The trendy series was nominated in the Best International Show Category alongside other shows.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
