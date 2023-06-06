Zzero Sufuri explains how producer Clemo has influenced him to stay sober

In an interview on The POV podcast, Sufuri opened up about the lessons he learned from past mistakes and his newfound aspirations for the future.

Reflecting on his absence from the music scene, Sufuri revealed that losing everything he had served as a wake-up call, compelling him to reassess his approach to music and his life as a whole. He acknowledged that his earlier missteps had taught him valuable lessons and shaped his perspective on what it takes to thrive in the industry.

"I didn't have the enlightenment to succeed in the music space. For example, I didn't have a YouTube channel or proper management, so it took me losing everything to realize I needed to change my approach to music," he said.

Zzero Sufuri's relationship with Clemmo of Calif Records

Sufuri expressed his admiration for legendary Calif Records producer Clemo, citing him as a significant influence in his life. He credited Clemo with inspiring him to excel not only as a musician but also as a businessman. Sufuri recognized Clemo as a true role model, appreciating his support and guidance despite past conflicts.

"Clemo has really influenced me to stay focused. My aim is not only to be the best musician but also the best businessman, just like Clemo, because that man is the real deal," Zzero Sufuri expressed with admiration.

Zzero Sufuri commended Clemo's genuine care and love, even in the face of past disagreements. This acknowledgment speaks to the growth and maturity that Sufuri has undergone during his time away from the limelight.

With his sights set on a musical resurgence, Zzero Sufuri revealed that he is currently working on an album, which will follow the release of an EP. He expressed his desire to collaborate with various artists, aiming to create a body of work that resonates with his fans and showcases his growth as an artist.

"I will start with an EP and then later the album, which I want to feature as many artists as possible, artists that the fans will appreciate," Zzero Sufuri shared, highlighting his commitment to creating meaningful and diverse musical collaborations.

Zzero Sufuri speaks on his financial discipline

The rapper, known for songs such as 'Matiati' and 'Zimenishika,' also mentioned his intention to reassess his financial discipline based on the mistakes he had made in the past.

