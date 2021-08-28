Their journey to fame was not just out of the blues but it was from dust. That means that they had to scratch the ground to get to where there are today.

Singer Akothee and comedian YY are not an exception, judging by the pictures they recently posted on their social media pages.

Akothee took a pretty short time to become a household name in Kenya. This can be attributed to her financial muscle that can afford her to engage the best producers and videographers in the country.

According to her bio, she is a highly successful business woman with interest in the hotel industry. Akothee was first a business woman before kick starting her music career.

Akothee is arguably the richest artist in Kenya if claims her manager, Nelson Oyugi, made are true. According to Oyugi, the energetic singer net worth is sh. 6.2 billion.

The manager was responding to reports on a section of the media that placed the singing sensation net worth at between sh. 300 million to sh. 400 million.

Aside from music, Akothee draws her wealth from several businesses, including her tour company 'Akothee Safaris' and Akothee Foundation. Akothee is also in agribusiness.

She owns a mansion in Rongo, which she refers to as her retirement home, estimated to cost Sh100 million.

Another one in Nairobi is estimated at Sh80 million, a five-bedroom house with a gym. Another property is in Mombasa estimated to be worth Sh120 million.

For years, popular comedian and content creator Oliver Otieno alias YY never thought he could be able to live the life he is living today.

Just last month, YY achieved an amazing feat by building his mother a house back in the village.

YY shared his excitement on Instagram where he posted a photo of the house and captioned it "No long post alert....Nakupenda mama yangu".

His mother had been living in a traditional house which he shared alongside the new crib. Earlier this year, the comedian had opened up about his family struggled under the leadership of their father who was an alcoholic.

“…tulikuwa tunaishi nyumba ya matope na hii nyumba tulikuwa na dirisha za chuma likini hazikuwa na vioo…I was not that of the undisciplined child but I was very naughty. But really wanted to get my mother out of that situation.

It’s a situation that I would not wish any child, mother or father to be living in,” he said in part during an interview on Churchill Show.

When YY's father died, his mother returned to the village, and things went downhill from there, according to the comedian.

His mother abandoned her small business in Nairobi and went to start from scratch in the village. YY got teary narrating that some nights they would sleep hungry as the situation got worse.

"I want to advise single mothers out there, if you have a job in the city and then you lose your husband, don’t go back to the village, because you will be told to go back. Usiwache ile biashara ama kazi unafanya uende kuanza Zero kwa village... because you are going to put your children into so much because you want to pleasure the village…” he said.