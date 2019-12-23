Comedian cum Nation FM presenter Oga Obinna finally boasts of a beautiful home in the village after investing part of his daily earnings to ensure he owns a nice resting place.

Over the weekend the funnyman took to social media to flaunt his new built mansion located in Maseno, Kisumu County.

The photos put up by the comedian had a short and precise caption that reads, “Chilling in my Small Nest”.

Check out Oga Obinna’s costly home in the village (Photos)

A good number of celebrities have been investing in their rural areas, with the aim of owning a worthy place to call home.

Photos of Obinna’s new home attracted lots of congratulatory messages from fellow celebrities and fans who were happy with his progress in life.

Nice Home

owago “God is happy...........true testimony”

djjr254 “Brother, I am HAPPY for you. This is a milestone like nooo other. I can tell you, your future is secure as long as you have a place you call home. God bless and add unto you”

fredomondikenya “🙌🙌🙌🙌🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥that's a big move bro”

jalangoo “IGEWWEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!! MAN AM SO HAPPY FOR YOU! GOD ABOVE EVERYTHING!!!”

sunami_samo “Thought you came from Nigeria kumbe you are from kisumu dala”

makenakariuki “Beautiful home .. My favorite comedian”

rasnitto “I love everything about tht nest the colours”

maimafredrick “Wow, kara ng'ani en ja dhot jowa, nice house”

thesybril “My guestroom ni hio hapo nyuma ya jikoni on the left. Congratulations Brooo!!!!”

connieconnin02 “Congratulation Oga, I tap to the blessings. You got taste”

nishka_jane “Very beautiful home @mama_adalola house warming pap and congratulations to you both”

vdj_jones “@ogaobinna Eeeeish🔥🔥this so nice.. Challenge to hawa wengne wako tu parte na hawana anything back home”

esther_gathenya “I have liked this photo 10 times without noticing its the same Pic”

martinnjogumeme423 “Clear message to those artists who rent till they die 🤣😎 thy should emulate this wajipange sio unakua msanii hata ushagoo huna choo”

queen_shiku “Aki hadi nikapata goosebumps... So pretty🔥🔥good job”

More photos

